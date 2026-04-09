CHAR Tech Announces Annual General Meeting on May 7, RSU and Options Grant

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:YES)(OTC:CTRNF)(FSE:68K) (“CHAR Tech” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on May 7, 2026, at 9:30 AM (EST) at the Sears Atrium at the Toronto Metropolitan University 3rd Floor, 245 Church St, Toronto. Doors Open at 8:30 AM.

RSVP for the in-person AGM through this link.

The AGM will provide shareholders with a comprehensive update on CHAR Tech’s financial performance, operational milestones, and strategic direction as we advance our clean energy portfolio.

Agenda highlights include:

Guest Speakers : To be announced

Year in Review : A comprehensive look back at accomplishments over the past year and the collective efforts that have propelled CHAR Tech forward

Strategic Roadmap : Management’s outlook on priorities and growth initiatives for the year ahead

Q&A Session : An open session for shareholders to engage directly with management

Networking: An opportunity to connect with fellow shareholders, industry peers, and the CHAR Tech team

Virtual Attendance: A link to register for the live webcast will be made available closer to the meeting date. Please note that virtual registration is for viewing purposes only and does not confer participation rights. We look forward to welcoming you.

RSU and Options Grant

The Company announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 937,865 stock options to employees and consultants of CHAR Tech, which are exercisable into common shares of CHAR Tech at a price of $0.30 per common share and expire on April 9, 2030. Of the grant, 50,000 options vest immediately, and the remaining 887,865 vest with time and performance milestones over the next 30 months. CHAR Tech also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 303,092 Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) to employees and consultants of CHAR Tech, of which 25% vest after one year from the date of issue, with full vesting after 30 months. The foregoing grants are subject to the Company’s Amended and Restated Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES)(OTC:CTRNF)(FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis (“HTP“) systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech’s HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654

Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about CHAR and its business and operations. The words “may”, “would”, “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR Tech, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing for full facility construction, securing project financing, expectations regarding the offtake agreements, future plans, operations and activities, expectations regarding the scale up of production, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR Tech’s current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR Tech, and are subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR Tech’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 27th, 2026 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, and available under CHAR Tech’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR Tech does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ‎is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: CHAR Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire