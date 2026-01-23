CGTN Art Series | Digital expo China Crafted wins hearts at ART SG

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CGTN launched China Crafted, the latest season of its CGTN Art Series, alongside a curated display of the previous three seasons of the series at ART SG 2026 in Singapore on Friday.

Notable personalities as well as a large number of art enthusiasts visited CGTN’s booth, themed “When Classics Inspire,” at the fair and appreciated ancient Chinese art and heritage.

China Crafted is a virtual exhibition that invites viewers to immerse in the beauty of ancient Chinese artifacts from four major Chinese dynasties: Shang, Han, Tang and Song.

The multimedia product features over 100 representative artifacts from more than 30 partner museums worldwide.

Through four interactive webpages and four original video productions featuring animations and expert interviews, the exhibition explores the intricate techniques behind the artifacts as well as the spiritual and cultural values embedded in them.

China Crafted uniquely blends historical storytelling with cutting-edge digital technology, creating an experience that is both educational and visually captivating.

The exhibition unfolds through four sections:

“Sacred Shang” traces the ritual symbolism of Shang Dynasty jade, leading into the legendary story of Fu Hao, one of China’s earliest recorded female generals.

“Heavenly Han” draws from the Mawangdui Han tombs to reveal refined Han Dynasty lifestyles and the philosophical pursuit of longevity embodied in lacquerware and silk.

“Treasured Tang” captures the splendor of the Tang Dynasty through exquisite gold and silver ware objects once used in imperial banquets.

“Serene Song” focuses on the forms and textures of Song Dynasty ceramics, interpreting the poetic sensibility and Neo-Confucian ethos they convey.

With the launch of the global digital art tour, China Crafted aims to create a dynamic cultural ecosystem that connects online and offline experiences, linking past with the future through innovation, elegance and narrative-driven expression.

Speaking at the exhibition’s opening, Cai Shandi, the cultural counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Singapore, said that CGTN’s presentation marks an important milestone for the CGTN Art Series‘ international outreach.

The exhibition, he said, serves not only as a global platform for showcasing outstanding traditional Chinese culture, but also as a new opportunity for cultural exchange between China and Singapore.

In his remarks, Seng Yu Jin, director for curatorial, research and exhibitions at the National Gallery Singapore, praised the CGTN Art Series as a compelling example of how media in the digital era can actively participate in the preservation and transmission of cultural heritage.

Now in its fourth edition, this year’s ART SG brings together 106 galleries and art institutions from over 30 countries and regions, attracting collectors, artists, curators, representatives of global brands, museum professionals, and academic communities.

As the official media partner of ART SG, CGTN is also presenting the previous three seasons of the CGTN Art Series: The Song, Painted – People, The Song Painted – Nature and Tang Architecture: Building Timeless Glory. These digital exhibitions have toured cities including Paris, Madrid, Malaga, Hong Kong and Osaka.

At CGTN’s booth, art lovers can explore all four seasons of the series, experience interactive digital installations and discover a wide range of cultural treasures.

