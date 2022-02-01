CGL Companies Enters into Strategic Agreement with NELSON Worldwide for Sale of Architect of Record Practice

CGL takes action to focus on core competencies and position for future growth

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#360justice–CGL Companies (CGL), a leading justice consulting and maintenance firm, today announced it has entered into a strategic agreement for its architect of record services, including specific projects and architectural staff, to NELSON Worldwide (NELSON). The transaction will occur before December 31, 2023, pending client approvals.





CGL will continue to provide design management and architectural consulting services along with the rest of its existing portfolio of planning, operations and management, owner’s representation, and facility maintenance expertise for justice systems. These moves reflect CGL’s aim to focus on its core competencies and further enhance its commitment to delivering exceptional services to its justice system clients.

This decision allows CGL to optimize operations, allocate resources more effectively across its business, and hyper-focus on its mission to be the only source for 360 Justice solutions.

“This strategic step aligns our business with our long-term goals,” said Eli Gage, CEO, CGL. “This move allows us to concentrate our efforts on building clients for life through our proven track record of excellence and a deep understanding of our clients’ needs.”

To ensure a smooth transition for both employees and clients, CGL professionals will stay engaged on all projects during the conversion process. Both CGL and NELSON are dedicated to ensuring all clients receive their current level of service and exceptional attention to detail throughout the process.

“NELSON prides itself on its diversity of work and extensive reach,” said John “Ozzie” Nelson, Chairman and CEO, NELSON. “We recognize the growing importance of criminal justice and mental health reform in today’s industry. And while we are deeply involved in this sector, we view the CGL team as a pivotal addition to further expand this area of our practice. We look forward to collaborating with their vast expertise and talent.”

As CGL moves forward with this strategic realignment, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing a 360-degree approach to justice worldwide. The company will continue to invest in its core business areas, leveraging its expertise and experience to deliver exceptional results for clients.

About the Firms:

CGL is a leading justice firm dedicated to providing criminal justice consulting and maintenance worldwide. With a team of highly skilled professionals, the company provides comprehensive consulting and advisory solutions to justice clients across the globe. CGL is committed to delivering excellence and making a positive impact in the field of justice. To date, CGL has worked in more than 900 counties and municipalities, all 50 states, and more than 20 countries, delivering solutions on more than 2,000 projects. To learn more about CGL and 360 Justice, visit: www.CGLcompanies.com.

NELSON Worldwide is an award-winning firm, boldly transforming all dimensions of the human experience through architecture, interior design, graphic design, and brand strategy. With more than 700 teammates across 20 offices, the firm’s collective network provides strategic and creative solutions that positively impact where people work, serve, play, and thrive. The team combines industry knowledge, service expertise, and geographic reach to deliver projects across the country and around the world. Visit www.nelsonworldwide.com to learn more.

