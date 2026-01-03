CES 2026 Preview: Dreame Technology to Showcase Tailored Cordless Solutions for Global Markets

Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, today announced that it will showcase a tailored portfolio of cordless vacuum solutions at CES 2026. On-site, Dreame will also debut the lightest vacuum cleaner in the company’s history. The exhibition will highlight cross-regional innovations designed to meet the distinct needs of consumers in Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia-demonstrating how intelligent technology adapts to diverse modern households worldwide.

CES 2026 will take place from January 6 to January 9, 2026, in Las Vegas, USA. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Dreame’s latest smart home cleaning innovations-combining performance, convenience, and intelligence-at the Dreame booth located at the Venetian Expo and the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Dreame will also reveal a special guest appearance at CES 2026, featuring an NBA star. Further details will be announced on-site, offering visitors an engaging and unexpected highlight at the Dreame booth.

European Precision: Dreame V30, Conquering Blind Spots with an AI-Powered Robotic Arm

Designed for the European market, the flagship Dreame V30 represents the pinnacle of Dreame’s precision cleaning technology. Its core innovation, the GapFree™ RoboArm, is an AI-powered robotic arm that intelligently detects edges and walls to deliver true zero-gap edge cleaning-effectively addressing hard-to-reach corners that challenge traditional vacuum designs.

The V30 also integrates TangleCut™ active hair-cutting technology, which proactively severs tangled hair during operation, significantly reducing brush maintenance. Combined with a foldable tube and a dynamically adaptive brush head, the V30 easily navigates deep into high-pile carpets and beneath complex furniture layouts commonly found in European homes, ensuring a thorough and effortless cleaning experience.

North American Power Solution: Dreame Z30, Built for Whole-Home, Long-Runtime Cleaning

Tailored to the needs of larger homes and extended cleaning sessions common in North America, the Dreame Z30 delivers powerful 310AW suction for deep and consistent cleaning performance. Its intelligent floor detection system automatically identifies surface types and adjusts suction accordingly, enabling seamless transitions between hard floors and carpets.

Designed with pet-owning households in mind, the Z30 features an advanced HEPA filtration system capable of capturing up to 99.97% of fine dust and allergens, along with a dedicated pet grooming tool. Together, these features help create a cleaner, healthier indoor environment for families.

Southeast Asia Convenience Flagship: Dreame S50 Station, Redefining Maintenance-Free Cleaning

For Southeast Asian consumers, Dreame places a strong emphasis on convenience and versatility. The Dreame S50 Station robot vacuum cleaner exemplifies this approach with its fully integrated smart station, enabling up to approximately 100 days of hands-free dust disposal and minimizing routine maintenance.

Its innovative AquaCycle™ 2.0 suction-washing mop system allows simultaneous dry vacuuming and wet mopping, effectively removing a wide range of floor stains in a single pass. Paired with an ultra-lightweight design, the S50 Station supports effortless daily cleaning and adapts seamlessly to fast-paced urban lifestyles.

The Popular and Capable Performer: Dreame R20 Pure

Also widely recognized in the North American market, the Dreame R20 Pure showcases Dreame’s commitment to accessible yet capable cleaning solutions. It delivers reliable 150AW suction and up to 90 minutes of runtime, making it well-suited for everyday whole-home cleaning.

The signature CelesTect™ illuminated brush head reveals hidden dust, while the HEPA filtration system and a range of practical attachments enable versatile cleaning across multiple surfaces and scenarios-from floors and crevices to sofas and bedding.

Visit Dreame at CES 2026 and Experience the Future of Smart Cleaning

Booth Location:

Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)

Venetian Expo, Las Vegas

For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

Company: Dreame Technology

Contact Person: HELEN TIAN

Email: tianxiaoyu@dreame.tech

Website: https://www.dreametech.com/

SOURCE: Dreame Technology

