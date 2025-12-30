CES 2026: Moore CEO Gretchen Littlefield to Lead Panel on AI’s Impact in Underserved Communities

Leaders from purpose-driven organizations will discuss how technology is accelerating solutions for the world’s most vulnerable populations.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Gretchen Littlefield will lead a panel discussion at CES® 2026 in Las Vegas.

The panel, “Bridging the Opportunity Gap for Underserved Populations,” will bring together leaders from globally recognized purpose-driven organizations to share real-world examples of how technology is driving progress across critical areas such as health care, education, workforce development and hunger relief.

The discussion will highlight how mission-driven organizations are using innovation to move faster, scale impact and respond more effectively to complex social challenges.

Panelists include:

“Thank you to CES for creating a platform to highlight how the purpose-driven industry is using technology to tackle some of the world’s greatest challenges,” Littlefield said. “I am looking forward to learning from these extraordinary organizations and hearing how they are harnessing the power of AI and technology to move faster than ever before to change the lives of those who are most vulnerable.”

Part of the “Great Minds” series, the panel discussion will take place during CES 2026, on Thursday, Jan. 8, 3 p.m.-3:40 p.m. PST in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Level 2, W232. The session will also be available via livestream. For a list of all the Great Minds speakers, including C-Suite executives, philanthropists, influencers, government leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and more, please click here.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

Media Contact

Mac McKeever

mmckeever@wearemoore.com

207-841-6110

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-2026-moore-ceo-gretchen-littlefield-to-lead-panel-on-ais-impact-in-underserved-communities-302650413.html

SOURCE Moore