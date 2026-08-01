Certus Hearing Launches Certus One, a Certified OTC Hearing Aid Built for Clearer Everyday Conversations

Rechargeable in-canal design combines speech-focused sound processing, up to 16 hours of use per charge and a 90-day home trial

Certus Hearing today announced the launch of Certus One, a certified OTC rechargeable hearing aid created for adults 18 and over with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss who want clearer everyday conversations without a conspicuous device, disposable batteries or a complicated setup process.

Certus One sits inside the ear canal and weighs approximately 2 grams per device. Its ClearVoice SpeechLift processing is designed to bring speech forward while softening competing background noise. The devices provide up to 16 hours of use on a full charge, while the portable USB-C charging case extends total use to as much as 60 hours before the case itself needs to be recharged.

Certus One includes a discreet pair of in-canal hearing devices and a portable USB-C charging case. Credit: Certus Hearing.

The launch addresses a need that reaches well beyond any single country. According to the World Health Organization’s hearing-loss fact sheet, more than 430 million people require rehabilitation for disabling hearing loss, and nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to experience some degree of hearing loss by 2050. The WHO also identifies affordability and access to appropriate hearing technology as important parts of closing the global hearing-care gap.

For many adults, however, the obstacle is not simply recognizing that conversations have become harder to follow. Cost, visibility, comfort, maintenance and uncertainty about whether a device will fit daily life can all delay action. Certus Hearing developed Certus One around those practical barriers.

“People do not experience hearing difficulty as a specification sheet. They experience it as a missed sentence at dinner, a phone call that becomes tiring, or a conversation they quietly stop joining,” said a Certus Hearing spokesperson. “Certus One was designed to make the first step feel smaller: a discreet fit, straightforward controls, rechargeable power and enough time at home to decide whether it genuinely belongs in your routine.”

Designed around daily use, not technical complexity

Certus One is ready to use without a smartphone app, Bluetooth pairing or an in-person setup appointment. Users can choose among 12 included soft ear tips in three sizes, including anti-whistling options, and adjust the device directly. A cleaning brush, USB-C cable, charging case and large-print guide are included.

Key product details include:

In-canal design measuring approximately 2.3 by 1.2 by 0.9 centimeters

Approximately 2 grams per device

Up to 16 hours of use per charge and up to 60 hours with the charging case

Speech-focused processing with built-in background-noise reduction

12 ear tips across three sizes for a more personalized seal

Direct controls with no app or account required

90-day, no-questions-asked money-back home trial and a two-year guarantee

The approximately 2-gram Certus One device is designed to sit discreetly inside the ear canal. Credit: Certus Hearing.

The 90-day trial is central to the company’s approach. Buyers can use the devices during real conversations, telephone calls, television viewing and social settings before deciding whether to keep them. If Certus One is not right for them, the product page states that they can return it within 90 days for a full refund, no questions asked. The trial is paired with a two-year guarantee to address both initial fit and longer-term product confidence.

Certus also emphasizes appropriate use. Certus One is intended for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. It is not positioned as a replacement for professional assessment when hearing loss is sudden, severe or accompanied by pain or discharge. In those cases, the company advises seeking qualified medical or audiology care.

A more transparent path from research to purchase

Consumers can review full specifications, current market availability and local pricing on the Certus One product page. Availability, pricing and regulatory classification may vary by country.

A dedicated Certus One review site reports a 4.8 out of 5 rating across 1,287 verified customer reviews, with 96% rated four or five stars. It also publishes the critical feedback: 48 reviews rated three stars or below remain available in full. Prospective buyers can explore the complete review set, customer photos and country-specific experiences across supported markets rather than rely on a single headline claim.

“A hearing device should not become an expensive object left in a drawer,” the spokesperson added. “Our job is to make the product easy to understand, give customers a meaningful period to test it in their own lives, and be clear about who it is and is not designed for.”

About Certus Hearing

Certus Hearing is a direct-to-consumer hearing technology brand focused on discreet design, straightforward daily use and transparent customer protections. The brand serves supported international markets through certushearing.com.

Certus Hearing is an international brand selling worldwide, including across the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Media Contact Contact Person: Certus Hearing Media Team

Email: support@certushearing.com

Website: certushearing.com SOURCE: Certus Hearing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire