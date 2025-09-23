Certified CME, LLC Launches CME-Accredited Aesthetic Medicine Training Program Offering 15.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits

Elevate skills and boost practice’s success with reimagined CME program.

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 23, 2025) – CERTIFIED CME, LLC is thrilled to announce CME-approved cosmetic training courses.

Injectable training in action

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/267438_7c4ff49ee4f35ac2_001full.jpg

Southern Medical Association designates this live activity for a maximum of 15.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Southern Medical Association and Certified CME. The Southern Medical Association is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

Enhance Skills with 6 Lasers & Energy-Based Devices. Go to www.CertifiedCME.com for the agenda

Become a qualified injector & learn PDO Threads Insertion Techniques

Spanning IPL, Micro-Needling w/RF, Fractional CO2, 1060nm Diode, LP Nd:YAG 1064nm, Pico and Q-Switched Lasers

2 Part Format – Recording & Hands-On Preceptorship Certification Program

Part 1: 7 hour recording of an Expert-Led Aesthetics Lecture & Live Demonstrations emailed to the participant.

Live Recording: Prior to October 25, 2025, Certified CME, LLC will email a link to a live recording that covers essential didactic lectures, technology demonstrations, and injectable training information. The live recording specifically covers:

Introduction to Aesthetics / Fitzpatrick Skin Types

Laser Physics and Safety

Introduction to Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), Hair Removal, Facial Telangiectasias, Non-Ablative Skin Rejuvenation and Acne Treatments.

IPL Live Patient Demonstrations

1060nm Diode Laser for Non-Invasive Body Treatments for Body Contouring

RF Micro-Needling for Skin Tightening

RF Live Patient Demonstrations

CO2 – Ablative Lasers including Fractional Technology, Vaginal Restoration – Atrophic Vaginitis

Fractional CO2 Live Skin Resurfacing Demonstrations

Introduction to Long Pulsed Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser (Hair Removal, Laser Leg Veins, Onychomycosis: Nail Fungus)

Introduction to Q-Switched 1064/532 nm Laser (Tattoo Removal, Melasma, Pigmented Lesions, Carbon Facial & Cellulite)

Live Patient Demonstrations

Microdermabrasion

Exfoliation, Oxygenation, Infusion Techniques

Live Patient Demonstrations

Injectables; Neurotoxins & Dermal Fillers

Live Patient Demonstrations

Introduction to Threads & Insertion Techniques

Part 2: Hands-On Preceptorship: On October 25, 2025, there will be an immersive hands-on preceptorship that covers everything in the live recording.

Attendees are able to bring their own models. Excellent opportunity to see how an aesthetic practice is set up.

The full course agenda and topics covered can be found by visiting www.CertifiedCME.com. Tuition is $1049. To register or for any questions, please contact Certified CME, LLC at 888.CME(263).1113 or go to www.CertifiedCME.com.

Venue: Fortitude Health Spa 4109 Gateway Ct Suite 200, Colleyville, TX 76034. Only 8.5 miles from DFW and only 26 miles from Dallas.

Attendees gathered around patient table observing live procedure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/267438_7c4ff49ee4f35ac2_002full.jpg

Tuition includes:

Recorded Didactic Session

Recorded Live Demonstrations

Certificate of Attendance

Certification in Aesthetics

Hands-On Preceptorship

Neurotoxins & Threads

15.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™

Treating sun damage successfully

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/267438_7c4ff49ee4f35ac2_003full.jpg

About Certified CME:

Certified CME promotes the advancement of knowledge, skills, and excellence in the field of aesthetic medicine through education, training, and collaboration. They welcome doctors, nurses, and P.A.s of all specialties to attend their training.

Their mission is to provide honest, trustworthy, professional training courses for clinicians seeking to learn aesthetic medicine with the utmost integrity and free of bias and commercial influence.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267438