Cerrato v. Yong’s Logistics: Plaintiff is awarded $18,574,222.00 in Trucking Accident Case

On October 24, 2019, around midnight, Juanita Cerrato was severely injured when she swerved to avoid a tractor-trailer obstructing the shoulder and her lane of travel on Jensen Avenue in Fresno, California. The trailer, operated by Ye Wang for Yong’s Logistics was positioned across the road with its headlights aimed at oncoming traffic, creating a visual hazard that prevented Cerrato from seeing the obstruction.

Chris Dolan of the Dolan Law Firm was asked to take over this prop 213 case that went to trial in April 2025. Facing some complexities, Chris Dolan said he was “pleased to take over a prop 213 case from a firm in Monterrey. Client had a TBI and methamphetamine issues. Zero offers were made on a $1,000,000 policy and a waiver of cost was offered on a 998. After a 6-week trial I got four experts excluded and the other three trimmed severely, we were awarded $18,574,222.00. I am very grateful that this jury system exists and for the support of my colleagues and friends. Viva la Justucia!”

Understanding who might be responsible and how the collision occurred can significantly impact a claim. If you were involved in a truck crash, you should retain an attorney early. They can help develop a claim by evaluating the applicable regulations and gathering evidence like driver logs that show a defendant violated regulations. Finally, an attorney advocates for a client by not only making a claim to the insurance company but also maximizing a client’s recovery by emphasizing the negligence and liability of a truck defendant.

