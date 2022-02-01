Cequence Security Crowned Leader in API Security by Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Cequence Unified API Protection sets industry standard as the only offering addressing all phases of the API security lifecycle

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cequence, a pioneer in API security and bot management, today announced it has been recognized as a winner in the API Security category by the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The award hails Cequence’s cutting-edge Unified API Protection (UAP) platform, praising its ability to eliminate unknown and unmitigated API security risks that lead to data loss, fraud, and business disruption.





Cequence’s UAP platform empowers organizations with unmatched visibility, enabling them to fortify their defenses and reap the business advantages of secure applications and ubiquitous API connectivity. This industry-leading solution achieves this through autonomous threat discovery, native inline response, and eliminating reliance on third-party tools for seamless protection.

“This recognition from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards fuels our passion for pioneering API security solutions,” said Varun Kohli, CMO at Cequence Security. “With over 8 billion daily API calls secured and 3 billion user accounts protected, Cequence empowers organizations to embrace the future of secure APIs. Our UAP platform represents more than a solution—it signifies a paradigm shift in API security.”

Cequence’s Unified API Protection platform comprises three functional pillars: attack surface discovery, security compliance and security testing, and bot management and fraud prevention.

Attack Surface Discovery: Reveals an organization’s API attack surface and the vulnerabilities they represent by discovering external APIs across managed and unmanaged API infrastructure, identifying those APIs having issues.

Reveals an organization’s API attack surface and the vulnerabilities they represent by discovering external APIs across managed and unmanaged API infrastructure, identifying those APIs having issues. Security Compliance & Security Testing: Enables security and development teams to work collaboratively to address surfaced security issues for both pre- and post-production APIs that could lead to exploits.

Enables security and development teams to work collaboratively to address surfaced security issues for both pre- and post-production APIs that could lead to exploits. Bot Management & Fraud Prevention: Safeguards organizations against a broad spectrum of bot attacks to prevent data loss, theft, and fraud.

In May, Cequence set a new standard for API security solutions with the announcement of its industry-leading ML-based security features. These product updates revolutionized how organizations defend their digital assets in the AI era. By integrating generative AI automation into its API security testing, Cequence enables no-code workflows, streamlines deployment, and has made a significant leap in security automation.

“We congratulate Cequence Security on being recognized as an award winner in the API Security category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”

