CEO Kyle Matthews Discusses the Mindset Behind Success in New Podcast

The Podcast will Feature CEOs, Entrepreneurs, Athletes, and Business-Moguls From all Walks of Life

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apartments—Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, announced the launch of Chairman and CEO Kyle Matthews’ podcast, “The Matthews Mentality Podcast.” The podcast features fellow executives, business moguls, athletes, and entrepreneurs, exploring mindset, mentality, and motivation. Each episode dives into the inner mindsets and mentalities that drive individuals towards success and prosperity, providing insight into what high achievers from all walks of life use as motivation that fuels significant success in their professional lives.

As the founder of the fastest-growing commercial real estate firm in the United States, Kyle Matthews is an accomplished business founder, owner, and CEO and is universally described as one of the most driven human beings people have come across. Kyle has been recognized as a top leader nationally, receiving awards such as Most Admired CEOs, Best Bosses in CRE, Best Places to Work, and Most Powerful Brokerage Firms. By launching this podcast, Kyle will explore the mental side of extremely driven achievers, unlocking any patterns of major drivers within these individuals that culminate in significant professional success.

“I’m excited to not only share my own stories of successes, failures, and lessons, but more, and to a much greater magnitude, share the stories of so many highly successful people that I’ve admired throughout my professional life,” Matthews said. “I believe the right mindset can change everything, and I can’t wait to bridge the gap between exploring business and the mentality needed to push oneself to places they didn’t think they could go. Ultimately, I want to uncover what allowed them to remove all limitations and barriers to achieving success and ultimately living the life so many dream about.”

The first three episodes include CEO Don Wood of Federal Realty, CEO & Founder of Raider Hill Daniel Hurwitz, and Founder Troy Marcus of Evergen Equity. New episodes will premiere bi-weekly and are available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

For more information and to listen in, please visit https://www.thematthewsmentalitypodcast.com/

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, holds recognition as an industry leader in investment sales, leasing, and debt and structured finance. Based out of Nashville, TN, and strategically positioned with over 500 agents and support staff in 15+ offices across the United States, Matthews™ continues to focus on expansion into new markets. For more information, please visit www.matthews.com.

