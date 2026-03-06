Centri Announces Sponsors for Second Annual Capital Conference at Nasdaq on April 14

Centri Business Consulting , one of the industry’s fastest-growing and most respected accounting and advisory firms, is pleased to announce its roster of sponsors for the Second Annual Centri Capital Conference , taking place on April 14, 2026, at Nasdaq Market Site in New York City.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the Centri Capital Conference has quickly established itself as a premier gathering for the capital markets and investment community. This year’s conference is expected to bring together 500+ attendees, including investment bankers, private equity investors, and venture capitalists, for a full day of company presentations, facilitated investor one-on-one meetings, and thought leadership from across the capital markets, within disruptive industries.

Centri is proud to be joined by an outstanding group of sponsors who represent the breadth of today’s capital markets ecosystem and bring a wealth of valuable expertise and perspective to the event. This year’s sponsors include:

Evening Reception Sponsor

The Money Channel New York City

Gold Sponsors

Cantor Fitzgerald

CBIZ

Chardan Capital Partners

Donnelly Financial Solutions (DFIN)

Gusto

ICR

Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq

Silver Sponsors

Roth Capital Partners LLC

Withum

Bronze Sponsors

Conner Strong & Buckelew

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

Vena Solutions

Wolf & Company P.C.

Promotional/Other

Birch Benefits

Eisner Amper

Investor Brand Network

Nelson Mullins

Newsfile

R&J Strategic Communications

Tower Marketing

Vstock Transfer

Zarif Law Group P.C.

“We’re grateful for the support of our sponsors, whose partnership helps make this conference such a valuable experience for everyone involved,” says Michael Aiello, CEO and Managing Partner of Centri. “The roster of companies we’ve assembled this year is a diverse group of industry leaders who bring real depth to the conversation. We’re building on a strong foundation from year one and excited to host another must-attend event.”

Additional information about the Centri Capital Conference will be announced in the coming weeks. Please note that it is an invite-only event, and registration is subject to approval.

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Second Annual Centri Capital Conference can register here or reach out to capitalconference@centriconsulting.com for more information.

About Centri Business Consulting

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting , internal controls , technical accounting research , valuation , mergers & acquisitions , and tax , CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries . From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting , our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skill sets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Zeigler

Centri Business Consulting

azeigler@centriconsulting.com

215-654-6850 Ext-744

Jeremy Dreisbach

R&J Strategic Communications

jdreisbach@randjsc.com

973-768-0102

SOURCE: Centri Business Consulting

