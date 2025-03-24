Cengage Group Explores AI’s Impact on Education at ASU+GSV Summit 2025

BOSTON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ —

What: Cengage Group, a global edtech company, today announced that four executives will speak at the 2025 ASU+GSV Summit, taking place next month in San Diego, Calif. ASU+GSV is a world-renowned education conference that brings together education, technology, business and government leaders to explore innovations in learning and skills development.

This year’s Summit – “Learning at the Speed of Light” – focuses on the expansive possibilities emerging from the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and human ingenuity. Cengage Group leaders will participate in important discussions on how the education system as a whole must evolve and innovate in the age of AI. View the full list of speakers here .

Cengage Group executives will speak during the following sessions:

Our New Reality: XR, Gaming and AI as New Computing Paradigms

Tuesday, April 8 – 10:10 AM – 10:50 AM PT at Harbor H, Level 2

Jim Chilton, Chief Technology Officer at Cengage Group, will participate in a panel discussion exploring how AI-powered mixed reality and gaming platforms are revolutionizing student engagement, accessibility and personalized learning. Joining him are leaders from Dreamscape Learn (backed by Cengage Group), Morehouse College, Meta and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Education Operating System: Updates Ready to be Installed

Tuesday, April 8 – 11:00 AM – 11:40 AM PT at Harbor F, Level 2

Darren Person, Chief Digital Officer at Cengage Group, will join a panel to explore how AI can be integrated into higher education to enhance access and personalized learning while preserving essential human skills like critical thinking and adaptability. Person, alongside leaders from 2U, Amazon Web Services, Arizona State University and Axim Collaborative, will share insights needed to create agile, future-ready institutions.

Evolve or Become Obsolete

Tuesday, April 8 – 3:30 PM – 4:05 PM PT at Promenade A/B, Level 3

Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer at Cengage Group, will participate in a discussion on the urgent need for higher education to integrate AI and address industry demands for new skills. As institutions face pressure to reinvent themselves in an era where skills are prioritized over traditional degrees, Hansen will share perspectives on how higher education must evolve to avoid obsolescence. He will be joined by leaders from Chegg, Instructure, IU Group and Research Capital.

Transforming Educational Materials: Platforms, Personalization, and the Future of Learning Content

Wednesday, April 9 – 11:00 AM – 11:40 AM PT at Harbor F, Level 2

Cheryl Costantini, Senior Vice President of Product at Cengage Academic , will join a panel discussion on the evolution of digital learning platforms in the age of AI and ensuring learners not only consume information but also develop essential skills. Costantini will explore how the right blend of technology and pedagogy can prepare learners for an uncertain future, alongside leaders from BookBaker, Emeritus, LearningMate and Moravian University.

Where: ASU+GSV will be held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, Calif. Panels will be recorded and shared following the conference on the ASU+GSV Summit YouTube channel here .

When: April 6-9, 2025.

Stay connected with Cengage Group on social media for real-time updates on its presence at the ASU+GSV Summit 2025.

