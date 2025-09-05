Cenergy Partners With Elite Tennis Professional Brandon Nakashima to Promote Clean Energy Community Benefits

Cenergy Power, a leading American clean energy developer and operator, announced today that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with elite tennis professional Brandon Nakashima, who reached a career high professional tennis ranking of 29 in 2025.

The partnership will feature Nakashima as a brand ambassador, representing Cenergy through various platforms to reinforce Cenergy’s mission to work with communities to generate significant local benefits from clean energy projects. As part of the agreement, Cenergy’s logo will be prominently displayed on Nakashima’s match attire during professional tournaments. The collaboration also includes social media promotions, use of approved photo and video content for marketing, and in-person appearances.

The sponsorship aims to expand Cenergy’s brand visibility and aligns the company with an elite athlete who embodies its core values of staying grounded in order to deliver exceptional results. In Cenergy’s case, this means delivering on community solar and small utility solar plus storage projects that significantly benefit local communities. In recent years, Cenergy projects have contributed cash donations and other tangible benefits to local causes valued in excess of $5,000,000.

“Brandon Nakashima is an ideal ambassador for Cenergy,” said Chad Chahbazi, Cenergy’s Senior Vice President of Development. “His rising success on the ATP Tour is grounded in hard work and love of journey, and this resonates with Cenergy’s own commitment to deliver impactful community benefits from our growing footprint of clean energy projects. We’re excited to partner with an elite athlete whose performance and values reflect our own.”

“I am excited about my partnership with Cenergy and look forward to being part of Cenergy’s mission to work with local communities on value-added clean energy projects,” said Brandon Nakashima.

About Cenergy

Cenergy is grounded by a deep appreciation of the power of local communities. Our mission is to work with such communities to generate significant local benefits from clean energy projects.

Contact:

Chad Chahbazi

SVP Development at Cenergy

chad@cenergypower.com

SOURCE: Cenergy Power

