CELFULL Unveils Celfavor NADH Microcapsules: A Breakthrough in Stability That Reshapes the Anti-Aging Industry

CELFULL, a biotechnology company with over 25 years of expertise in anti-aging science, has announced a major breakthrough in longevity innovation: the global launch of Celfavor® NADH Microcapsules, a patented delivery system that resolves the century-long challenge of NADH instability.

Journal papers related to NADH

This revolutionary technology-protected by seven international invention patents across the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, and South Korea-delivers unprecedented improvements in stability, bioavailability, and targeted delivery, marking a new era in anti-aging therapeutics known as the “Microcapsule Age.” To accelerate research across the globe, CELFULL has also launched its Global Research Sharing Program, offering free access to the Celfavor® NADH raw material to scientific institutions worldwide.

Celfavor®NADH The only effective NADH – Celfavor ® NADH

“The discovery of the therapeutic effect of stabilized NADH is more important to humankind than the discovery of antibiotics.” noted Nobel Laureate Sir John Eccles, underscoring the importance of this innovation.

NADH stands for “nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) + hydrogen (H), often dubbed the “King of Anti-Aging Molecules,” plays a central role in mitochondrial energy production, antioxidant defense, and the activation of longevity proteins. However, its inherent instability-sensitive to heat, light, oxygen, and stomach acid-has severely limited its clinical applications. Conventional NADH degrades by over 70% in one month at room temperature and must be stored at -20°C, making practical use difficult.

7 patents have been certified

CELFULL’s research team, led by its AI-powered Multi-Target Anti-Aging Institute, spent over a decade solving this problem. The result: Celfavor® NADH Microcapsules, a proprietary technology featuring 250-350μm microcapsules that protect NADH with a multi-core soluble shell made from food-grade materials.

In stability tests simulating harsh conditions (40°C / 75% RH), traditional NADH retained only 3.5% of its activity after six months. By contrast, Celfavor® NADH maintained 98.3% activity-demonstrating over 6x shelf-life extension, even without refrigeration or light shielding.

The stability of Celfavor® NADH microspheres

The Celfavor® NADH Microcapsule system delivers innovation across four dimensions:

1. Enhanced Stability: Microcapsules shield NADH from air, moisture, light, and stomach acid, preserving its full potency in gastrointestinal conditions for up to 4 hours.

2. Targeted Release: Using AI-optimized wall material, the system enables “zero release in the stomach and sustained release in the intestine.” Simulated intestinal studies show 24-hour continuous release, extending absorption time by 5-8x.

3. Superior Bioavailability: In human trials, a daily dose of 40mg led to a 98% increase in blood NAD⁺ levels, a 3.2x improvement over regular NADH. Performance also surpassed other NAD⁺ precursors like NMN and NR.

4. Formulation Flexibility: Unlike unstable NADH, Celfavor® NADH can be safely co-formulated with vitamins, coenzymes, or peptides in single or multi-ingredient capsules.

Celfavor ® NADH microsphere advanced technology surpasses others

Celfavor® NADH Microcapsules have been granted seven invention patents and passed all 12 safety evaluations, including cytotoxicity and long-term toxicity tests. It is currently the only NADH raw material globally to pass full-spectrum safety certification.

The only globally certified raw material for toxicology and safety experiments

“We are not just creating better products-we are building a platform for the future of longevity,” said Dr. Juliane Hitzel, CEO of CELFULL. “With this microcapsule technology, we’re launching new delivery systems for vitamins, peptides, and more. And by sharing our raw materials with global researchers, we’re fostering a collaborative ecosystem that accelerates anti-aging science.”

From solving the NADH stability problem to advancing intelligent delivery systems, CELFULL’s innovation signals a major milestone in human longevity science. As the Celfavor® NADH Microcapsule technology rolls out globally, the anti-aging industry enters a new chapter-one defined by precision, efficiency, and collaboration.

For business cooperation or research partnerships, please contact:

maggie@celfull.com | www.celfull.com

Email: maggie@celfull.com

Website: www.celfull.com

SOURCE: CELFULL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire