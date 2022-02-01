Celestial AI Announces Appointment of Bethany Mayer to Board of Directors

Brings Over 30 Years of Technology and Board Experience from Leading Networking, Cybersecurity and Semiconductor Companies

Celestial AI, the Photonic Fabric™ company, today announced the appointment of Bethany Mayer to the Company's Board of Directors ("the Board").





With over 30 years of technology experience, Ms. Mayer currently serves as Chair of the Board at Box, Inc. and also serves as an independent board member at Sempra Energy, Lam Research and Ambri. In addition, she is an executive advisor with Siris Capital Group LLC. She previously served on the boards of Marvel Technology and Pulse Secure.

Ms. Mayer was formerly the president and CEO of Ixia, a publicly-traded global company and the market leader in test, visibility and security solutions. During her tenure, she turned the company around and drove its growth in key new markets that culminated in the $1.7B sale of the company to Keysight Technologies in 2018.

“We are delighted to welcome Bethany to Celestial AI’s board,” said David Lazovsky, Celestial AI founder and CEO. “Bethany’s vast experience in high-technology global businesses as a company executive, CEO and board member makes her an exceptional addition to our board of directors. She has a proven track-record of developing long-term business strategies resulting in tremendous growth in markets highly relevant to Celestial AI. We look forward to her contributions as we bring our Photonic FabricTM platform to market and pursue our mission of disrupting next-generation data center infrastructure.”

Prior to Ixia, Ms. Mayer served as the senior vice president and general manager of HP’s $2.5B Networking business unit, which she grew for 14 consecutive quarters. In addition, she served as vice president, marketing and alliances for HP’s Enterprise Servers Storage and Networking Group. Ms. Mayer also served as senior vice president of marketing and alliances for Blue Coat Systems and held leadership roles at Cisco Systems and Apple. Ms. Mayer received a Bachelor of Science from Santa Clara University, a Master of Business Administration from California State University, Monterey Bay and a Master of Science in Cybersecurity Risk and Strategy from New York University. In addition to her extensive executive experience and distinguished education, she has received numerous accolades and awards throughout her career as an outstanding female executive, leader and disruptor in the technology field.

“I am honored to join the Celestial AI Board at this exciting time in the company’s development and introduction of its Photonic Fabric technology to the market,” said Bethany Mayer. “Large AI workloads require independent scaling of compute and memory resources. Celestial AI’s Photonic Fabric, allows customers to build disaggregated data centers, providing optical scaling for large compute and memory clusters. I look forward to working with the entire team and leveraging my technology experience scaling global enterprise businesses to benefit Celestial AI for years to come.”

