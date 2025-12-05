Celebrating 40 Years of Justice – Richardson Richardson Boudreaux Marks Four Decades of Legal Excellence in Oklahoma

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Richardson Richardson Boudreaux has spent over four decades representing clients in personal injury.

For over four decades, Richardson Richardson Boudreaux (RRB) has stood as a trusted name in Tulsa and across Oklahoma-advocating for those injured, wronged, or overlooked. Founded not on profits, but on principle, the firm has consistently prioritized people over case numbers, impact over revenue, and trial readiness over quick settlements.

As the firm celebrates its 40th year, its mission remains unchanged: fight for every client like it’s going to trial, because it might.

Rooted in Experience, Driven by Purpose

The firm was founded by Gary Richardson, whose early experiences in the insurance industry and as Assistant Insurance Commissioner exposed the ways insurance companies often prioritized profits over people. That realization sparked a clear goal: to create a law firm that puts clients first-always.

“The whole motivation behind this firm was never about the money,” said Chuck Richardson, Gary’s son and current partner. “It was about helping people maximize their recovery and making sure they get what they deserve.”

Chuck recalls one of the firm’s earliest defining moments: as a young lawyer, he offered to pay for a client’s investigator out of pocket. His father’s response became the ethos that still drives RRB today:

“The day you lose that desire is the day you need to find something else to do.”

A Legacy Built Case by Case

From its first $58 million win in a landmark defamation case to securing significant verdicts in personal injury and complex litigation, RRB has built its reputation by preparing every case as if trial is inevitable.

“Insurance companies know who’s willing to try a case,” Chuck Richardson said. “And they know we are. That gives us leverage, and more importantly, it gives our clients a better shot at real justice.”

Over the years, that philosophy has turned into a standard: prepare thoroughly, litigate fiercely, and never let a client feel alone in the fight.

People First-Inside and Outside the Firm

RRB’s success isn’t just about its trial record; it’s about the people behind the practice. Many team members have stayed with the firm for decades. One longtime paralegal left and returned more than once-a reflection of the firm’s loyalty and culture.

Partner Jason Messenger, with RRB for 19 years, is seen as a steward of the firm’s future.

“Jason dots his i’s, crosses his t’s, and wakes up thinking about how to win for his clients,” Chuck said. “He’s training my son because the qualities Jason brings, integrity, compassion, relentless attention to detail, are exactly what I want to pass down.”

Looking Ahead Without Losing Sight

As Richardson Richardson Boudreaux marks 40 years, its founding values still guide every decision. Trial readiness remains a core differentiator. Client advocacy remains personal. And impact, not income, remains the benchmark of success.

“We’re proud of our record,” Chuck said. “But what matters most is how we make our clients feel: protected, respected, and heard.”

About Richardson Richardson Boudreaux

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Richardson Richardson Boudreaux has spent over four decades representing clients in personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and complex litigation. Known for its trial preparation and client-first philosophy, RRB continues to deliver powerful results for people across Oklahoma and beyond.

Visit www.richardsonlawfirmpc.com for more information.

Email: reception@rrbok.com

Phone: 918-888-8000

SOURCE: Richardson Richardson Boudreaux

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire