Celebrating 10 Years of Innovation — and Launching the Future with fundamental XR

BOSTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FundamentalVR, a global leader in immersive medical education, is proud to announce a major milestone in its evolution with the launch of its new brand identity: fundamental XR.

For over a decade, fundamental XR has been pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in spatial immersive technology in healthcare, transforming how surgical, medical and sales/marketing teams learn, train, and perform. From Virtual Reality (VR) to Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), advanced haptics, AI, and Web/App solutions, the company has consistently led the way in redefining what immersive healthcare training can be.

“VR has been foundational to our platform, but a decade on, it’s too narrow to describe what we do,” says Richard Vincent, Founder and CEO. “XR captures the full spectrum of spatial technologies we have pioneered — and the direction we are headed. This change is about more than a new name; it’s a reflection of our ambition to continually innovate and deliver on our purpose: to accelerate human excellence.”

Since 2015, the company has delivered over 50,000 immersive training sessions in 30+ countries, helping clinicians master complex procedures and enabling MedTech organizations to drive measurable impact across the healthcare ecosystem.

With fundamental XR, the company is embracing the future with a renewed visual identity, logo, and messaging that speak to the breadth of its capabilities and the scale of its vision. The company remains committed to helping teams train better, faster, and more effectively by leveraging the most advanced technology available.

This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company, with additional upcoming announcements that will include new global partnerships, expanded platform capabilities, and initiatives that further push the limits of immersive healthcare training.

About fundamental XR

At fundamental XR, we use immersive technology—like VR, AR, MR, Haptics, Web and App—to transform how surgical teams train and adopt complex procedures. Our platform reduces onboarding time by over 60%, boosts surgical accuracy by 44%, and drives measurable commercial impact, including a 22% increase in sales performance. With over 50,000 sessions delivered across 30+ countries, we’re trusted by global healthcare leaders to harness the spatial tech opportunity to accelerate skill acquisition, improve outcomes, and power the next generation of digital surgery. fundamental XR provides immersive technology to accelerate human excellence. For more information, please visit fundamentalxr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrating-10-years-of-innovation–and-launching-the-future-with-fundamental-xr-302516893.html

SOURCE fundamental XR