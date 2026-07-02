CCS Launches Facade

Redefining Luxury Living Through Exceptional Feature Walls

In today’s luxury real estate market, stunning architecture alone is no longer enough. Homebuyers, guests, and investors expect spaces that create memorable experiences from the moment they walk through the door. Recognizing this evolution, Danny Yamnitski, founder of CCS, has introduced Facade, a new division dedicated to designing exceptional feature walls and architectural finishes that elevate luxury homes, short-term rentals, and hospitality properties all around the world.

As a recognized leader in the ADU and ground-up new construction industry, Mr. Yamnitski has spent years helping homeowners, developers, and investors build high-quality residential projects. Throughout that experience, he identified a growing opportunity in the luxury market: while many properties featured outstanding architecture and premium finishes, they often lacked a signature design element that truly distinguished them from competing properties.

This realization inspired the creation of Facade.

“Every luxury property deserves a defining centerpiece,” says Yamnitski. “Whether it’s a custom home, a vacation rental, or a luxury hotel, the spaces people remember most are those with a unique identity. A thoughtfully designed feature wall transforms an ordinary room into an unforgettable experience.”

Facade specializes in custom feature walls, architectural finishes, premium textures, decorative panels, and large-format wall printing that create dramatic focal points throughout a property. Every design is carefully crafted to complement the architecture while giving each client a distinctive advantage in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

For luxury home builders, Facade enhances ground-up construction with statement walls that elevate interior design and increase perceived value. For short-term rental owners, these custom installations create highly photogenic spaces that attract more bookings, strengthen brand recognition, and encourage guests to share their experiences. For hotels and hospitality properties, grand entrance walls, elegant lobby features, and custom guest-room designs establish memorable first impressions that reflect the property’s character and commitment to excellence.

As competition continues to intensify across luxury real estate and hospitality, standing apart has never been more important. Facade was created to help clients do exactly that-transforming standard interiors into signature spaces that inspire, impress, and leave lasting memories.

By combining innovative design, premium craftsmanship, and years of experience in luxury residential construction, Danny Yamnitski and CCS continue to push the industry forward. With the launch of Facade, CCS is introducing more than a new service, it is establishing a new standard for luxury interiors, where every feature wall becomes a statement of quality, sophistication, and individuality.

For more information like projects, services, and scheduling an appointment, visit their website at: https://facadesculpture.com/

You may contact them at 1(323) 649-6342 or email at hello@facadesculpture.com

About Danny Yamnitski

Danny Yamnitski is the founder of CCS and a recognized leader in the ADU and ground-up residential construction industry. His vision for Facade stems from years of experience designing and building exceptional properties, coupled with a passion for helping luxury home builders, developers, short-term rental owners, and hospitality professionals create spaces that stand far apart from the competition through unforgettable design.

SOURCE: Facade by CCS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire