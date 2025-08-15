CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors

Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman of CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A, CCL.B) (“CCL” or “the Company”), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today the appointment of Mr. Mandeep Chawla and Mr. Michael Larsson to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Chawla is currently Chief Financial Officer at Celestica Inc., one of the largest providers of electronic manufacturing services and original design manufacturing services. Mr. Chawla joined Celestica in 2010 and held various financial roles of increasing responsibility until assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer in 2017. Prior to joining Celestica, Mr. Chawla held financial leadership positions at MDS Inc., Tyco International Ltd. and General Electric Company. He also served on the Board of Directors of Sleep Country Canada from September 2020 to October 2024, and was Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee. Mr. Chawla is a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA)and holds a Master of Finance degree from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University. He is actively involved in his community, including serving on the Board of Governors of the Crescent School. He brings to the CCL Board deep financial expertise, as well as extensive experience in capital markets and financings, global mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, operations and risk management, and governance of publicly traded companies.

Mr. Larsson currently serves as President of Dematic Corporation, a business segment of the Kion Group AG. Dematic Corporation specializes in automated material handling systems and provides integrated technology and software solutions for warehouse automation. He also serves on the Executive Board of Kion Group AG. Prior to joining Dematic Corporation, Mr. Larsson gained more than 30 years of experience with ABB Ltd., a global manufacturer of electrification, motion, and automation equipment. Mr. Larsson holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Stockholm School of Economics in Sweden. He brings to the Board extensive global expertise in innovative manufacturing processes, intralogistics technologies, operational efficiency and supply chain optimization, along with a deep understanding of the global markets in which the Company operates.

Mr. Donald G. Lang stated, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Chawla and Mr. Larsson to our Board and look forward to the great value they will bring to our Company.”

The CCL Board is now back to a full complement following the previous addition of Directors, Andrew M. Butler and Andrea E. Daly at the Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting in May of 2025.

Mr. Butler is currently President of the home office of the Lang family. He has worked as a senior family office executive co-ordinating governance, investment execution and tax and estate planning strategies since 2015. Prior to this, Mr. Butler spent 11 years at BMO Financial Group, including time within the Mergers & Acquisitions Investment Banking practice and the bank’s wealth management business. Mr. Butler began his professional career in investment banking with Salomon Smith Barney Inc. (later Citigroup Global Markets Inc.), spending time in each of the firm’s Toronto, London and New York offices. During this time, his areas of focus included mergers & acquisitions, valuation and equity capital markets (new product structuring, innovation and advisory). He brings to the Board deep financial and tax planning expertise, as well as extensive experience in capital markets and mergers and acquisitions.

Ms. Daly’s principal occupation is that of a corporate director. Prior to October 2023, she held the role of Managing Director and General Counsel of Onex Corporation, a large publicly traded investment firm and asset manager, for 20 years. Ms. Daly was a key member of Onex’s leadership team throughout the company’s growth from a North American-focused private equity investor to a global, diversified private equity and credit management firm. Prior to joining Onex, Ms. Daly was a partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, a leading business law firm, where she practiced law for 10 years. Ms. Daly brings to the Board deep experience in mergers and acquisitions, public companies, corporate governance, capital markets, risk management, executive compensation and human capital and technology transformation programs.

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 26,300 people operating 213 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world’s largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

