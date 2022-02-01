CCC Announces RightFind Cite It for Mac

Helps Medical Writers Cite References More Efficiently with New Native Application and Enhanced User Experience

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announced today that RightFind Cite It is now available for Mac users.

RightFind Cite It is CCC’s easy-to-use reference management tool that automatically formats bibliographies directly within Microsoft Word with the style and citations its customers use, saving manual work and time. It is part of RightFind Enterprise, the fastest way to find, manage, and collaborate on content – anytime, anywhere.

Medical writers using Mac computers can now enjoy the same capabilities as PC users, quickly adding references from their individual or collaborative RightFind libraries directly within Microsoft Word without having to manually enter citations across multiple documents. They can also edit and create new references directly within the application.

“When authoring content and submitting articles for publication, reference management shouldn’t slow you down,” said Lauren Tulloch, Vice President and Managing Director, Corporate Solutions, CCC. “RightFind Cite It eliminates manual creation of citations and makes it easy to adhere to complex style formats and rules for Mac and PC users alike.”

RightFind Cite It enables medical writers to:

Add citations easily with an intuitive user experience.

Skip manual content creation.

Choose from over 10,000+ citation styles and 20+ content types.

Get access to the RightFind Enterprise catalog of over 145+ million citations, including 5+ million open access articles.

Use one solution, RightFind Enterprise, for reference management, centralized content access, collaborative workspaces, and document ordering.

CCC’s award-winning RightFind research solution is used by hundreds of global R&D teams and other corporate content users from the smallest emerging life sciences companies to the largest global R&D organizations. RightFind helps companies with their copyright compliance by integrating seamlessly with CCC’s annual copyright licenses. It provides centralized, seamless access to high-value content from subscriptions and licenses while offering on-demand document delivery.

