CBMJ: The JD Rucker Show Returns to Patriot.TV – “2026 Is a Pivotal Year for America” – Reuniting Network with Flagship Voice Ahead of Defining Election Cycle

Patriot.TV (CBMJ) growth exceeds Disney (DIS), Paramount Global (PARA), Comcast (CMCSA), Newsmax (NMAX), Sinclair (SBGI), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Fox Corp. (FOX).

Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (CBMJ) (OTCID:CBMJ) today announced the return of “The JD Rucker Show” to its Patriot.TV platform, marking a major milestone for the growing conservative media network as the nation heads into what many believe will be one of the most consequential years in modern American history.

Hosted by veteran journalist and media entrepreneur JD Rucker, The JD Rucker Show will once again serve as a flagship program on Patriot TV, delivering hard-hitting analysis, investigative commentary, and faith-aware perspectives on politics, economics, culture, and global affairs. Its highly anticipated return comes at a time of accelerating geopolitical tension, domestic unrest, economic uncertainty, and a rapidly approaching 2026 midterm election cycle.

“2026 is a pivotal year for America,” said JD Rucker. “What happens between now and then will determine whether this nation continues its slide toward centralized control and cultural decay, or whether Americans finally reclaim their constitutional republic. Patriot TV is the right home for this fight, and I’m honored to bring the show back.”

The program will tackle issues often ignored or downplayed by legacy media. Topics on the agenda include border security, election integrity, globalism, censorship, economic instability, digital surveillance, and even the spiritual dimension behind many of today’s political battles. Rucker’s approach blends investigative skepticism with moral clarity, offering audiences both information and context as the stakes continue to rise.

Company leadership notes that reinstating this marquee show aligns with Patriot TV’s strategic growth plans heading into 2026. Bringing back The JD Rucker Show is expected to:

Strengthen Patriot TV’s content lineup with a proven, high-engagement program to drive further viewership growth and subscriber retention.

Capitalize on heightened political interest ahead of the 2026 elections, expanding the platform’s user base as Americans seek alternative media outlets.

Attract advertisers and sponsorships by bolstering audience engagement and loyalty through the return of a flagship voice.

Reinforce the company’s mission and brand as a go-to source for truth-based, faith-informed commentary at a time when trust in legacy media continues to erode.

Patriot TV executives emphasize that Rucker’s homecoming underscores the network’s commitment to elevating voices that challenge establishment narratives and speak directly to audiences hungry for truth. “JD Rucker has always been one of the most fearless and discerning voices in conservative media,” said a Patriot TV spokesperson. “As we head into 2026, his return strengthens our mission to inform, equip, and activate Americans who refuse to surrender their country.”

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for Patriot TV. Under JD Rucker’s leadership as an executive, the platform rapidly expanded its content roster and achieved record audience metrics in 2025. In October 2025, Patriot.TV surpassed 2 million monthly views on Rumble for the first time, reaching this milestone a full year ahead of the company’s original projections. This breakout performance signals that Patriot.TV’s audience growth is now outpacing many legacy media competitors, including much larger networks like Disney (DIS), Paramount (PARA), Comcast (CMCSA), Newsmax (NMAX), Sinclair (SBGI), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Fox Corp (FOX). The network’s momentum comes as public trust in establishment media continues to erode, with viewers increasingly seeking faith-aligned, truth-based content. By reuniting with one of its most popular voices, Patriot.TV aims to further accelerate its growth and engagement heading into the 2026 election cycle.

The JD Rucker Show will feature Rucker’s signature monologues, expert interviews, breaking news analysis, and deep dives into the stories shaping the future of the United States. New episodes will be available across Patriot TV’s streaming platforms and distributed through its broader digital media ecosystem, ensuring the show’s impactful content reaches audiences wherever they consume media.

About JD Rucker: JD Rucker is a journalist, commentator, President of Patriot.TV, and founder of multiple independent media outlets. Known for his investigative approach and principled conservatism, Rucker has built a reputation for challenging power, exposing corruption, and addressing the spiritual forces shaping modern politics. He also holds an executive leadership role at Patriot TV, where he has helped spearhead the platform’s rapid growth in audience and content.

About Patriot TV: Patriot TV is a conservative media network (and a wholly owned subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.) dedicated to defending liberty, faith, and the Constitution. Through original programming, investigative reporting, and unapologetic commentary, Patriot TV provides an alternative to corporate media narratives and serves a growing audience seeking truth without compromise. With a cutting-edge, multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot TV reaches viewers via its website, social channels, and streaming apps, monetizing content through sponsorships, advertising, e-commerce, and subscriptions.

About Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (CBMJ): Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (CBMJ) is a publicly traded media and digital broadcasting company focused on delivering conservative and faith-based content. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot TV, serves as a premier destination for news, commentary, and original programming that reflects traditional American values. CBMJ’s portfolio also includes online news sites, e-commerce properties, and other media assets aligned with its America-first, pro-freedom mission. For more information, visit Patriot.TV.

