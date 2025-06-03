CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL) Releases New CBD Suppositories for Vaginal & Rectal Relief

CBDL Enters the $2.8 Billion Suppository Market with a First-of-Its-Kind Product – Tapping a High-Demand, Low-Competition Sector Poised for Transformational Growth

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC Pink:CBDL), a leader in the CBD wellness industry, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking line of CBD-infused vaginal and rectal suppositories. This innovative product is poised to transform the landscape of women’s health by offering targeted relief for a myriad of conditions, including menstrual cramps, endometriosis, pelvic floor dysfunction, and gastrointestinal discomfort.

A Breakthrough for Localized, Fast-Acting Relief

Unlike oral CBD products, which must pass through the digestive system and may lose potency in the process, suppositories offer rapid absorption and superior bioavailability by delivering CBD directly into the bloodstream through the pelvic region or lower bowel.

This method allows patients to experience faster, more concentrated relief, particularly for conditions like:

Endometriosis and menstrual pain

Pelvic floor dysfunction

Prostatitis and hemorrhoids

Gastrointestinal disorders (IBS, IBD, Crohn’s)

Chronic pelvic pain syndrome

Post-surgical recovery inflammation

By formulating this unique delivery system, CBD Life Sciences Inc. is opening the door to a broader application of CBD – bridging gaps in women’s health, men’s health, and gastrointestinal therapy.

The Science Behind the Relief

Recent studies show that CBD’s anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antispasmodic properties make it uniquely suited for conditions involving chronic pelvic or intestinal tension. In rectal use, CBD interacts with local CB1 and CB2 receptors in the digestive tract to reduce inflammation and modulate pain responses. For vaginal use, CBD has shown promise in reducing pelvic muscle tightness, cramping, and discomfort associated with reproductive or bladder-related disorders.

Market Potential: A Billion-Dollar Opportunity

The global pharmaceutical suppositories market was valued at approximately $1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% . North America holds the largest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global revenue.

CBD Life Sciences Inc.’s entry into this burgeoning market positions the company at the forefront of a healthcare revolution, offering investors a unique opportunity to capitalize on the intersection of natural wellness and women’s health.

Local Medical Community Endorsement

Several healthcare professionals in Scottsdale, Arizona, have approached CBD Life Sciences Inc., expressing keen interest in the therapeutic potential of these suppositories for their patients. This local engagement underscores the product’s relevance and anticipated impact in the medical community, further validating its market readiness and clinical significance.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a vertically integrated health and wellness company focused on cannabinoid innovation. With a robust pipeline of CBD, Delta-8, and other hemp-derived formulations, CBDL operates across direct-to-consumer, retail, and wholesale channels – including recent distribution on Walmart Marketplace and additional platforms coming soon.

