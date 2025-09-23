CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL) Announces LOI With New Jersey Dispensary, Unlocking New Revenue Channels & Strategic Growth Opportunities

Strategic collaboration expands CBDL’s footprint in the booming East Coast cannabis market projected to surpass $33 billion by 2030, while strengthening retail distribution and cross-brand synergies

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL), through its wholly owned subsidiary, CBD Vault, is proud to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a licensed dispensary in New Jersey. This powerful agreement represents not just product placement, but a transformational partnership that creates two-way retail visibility, accelerates brand recognition, and opens the door to significant new revenue streams in one of the fastest-growing cannabis markets in the United States.

A Dual-Channel Partnership for Scalable Growth

Unlike conventional wholesale agreements, this LOI establishes a mutually beneficial distribution model. Under the terms, CBD Vault’s flagship products – including the Company’s industry-leading CBD Pain Relief Cream, Pain Relief Roll-On, 3000mg CBD Tinctures, and Delta-8 Gummies – will secure premium shelf space inside a bustling New Jersey dispensary. In return, select products from the dispensary’s proprietary line will be stocked and featured in CBDL’s own retail locations, creating a cross-pollination of audiences and expanding market reach for both companies.

This two-way approach not only diversifies CBDL’s product mix but also positions the Company as a true collaborative partner within the cannabis ecosystem, enhancing long-term relationships and securing recurring sales channels.

Massive Market Potential on the East Coast

New Jersey’s cannabis industry is emerging as a powerhouse. Recent research projects the state’s market to surpass $2 billion annually by 2026, driven by both recreational legalization and strong consumer demand. The broader U.S. CBD and cannabis sector is forecasted to reach $33 billion by 2030, with wellness-driven CBD categories alone experiencing CAGR growth rates exceeding 14%.

For CBDL, this LOI is more than regional growth – it’s an entry point into the lucrative East Coast corridor, which includes high-value markets such as New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. Establishing a foothold in New Jersey provides an anchor for potential multi-state expansion and positions the Company at the forefront of national growth trends.

Revenue Impact and Shareholder Value

Management anticipates that this strategic partnership could translate into seven-figure annualized revenues, while simultaneously boosting foot traffic and customer acquisition through reciprocal product placement. The cross-distribution model also mitigates risk by ensuring exposure to two distinct but synergistic consumer bases – dispensary shoppers and CBDL’s loyal retail following.

“This LOI is more than just a retail deal – it’s a strategic partnership that multiplies opportunities on both ends,” stated Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. “We are not only penetrating one of the strongest cannabis markets in the country, but we’re also pioneering a distribution model that enhances shareholder value and sets the stage for exponential growth. We believe this collaboration will be the first of many as we aggressively expand across the East Coast.”

Expanding Beyond New Jersey

CBDL views this New Jersey collaboration as a launchpad for broader growth. The Company plans to replicate this model with additional dispensaries and retailers in high-demand markets, creating a scalable blueprint for expansion. By leveraging strong brand equity, product innovation, and investor backing, CBDL is strategically positioned to capture substantial market share as the industry continues its rapid ascent.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) is a publicly traded company focused on the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD-based products and wellness solutions. Through its flagship subsidiary, CBD Vault, the Company offers a comprehensive line of CBD products including tinctures, pain creams, roll-ons, edibles, topicals, beverages, hair and skin care, supplements, and pet formulas. CBDL’s mission is to capture market share in the rapidly expanding CBD and cannabis sectors by leveraging retail, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc’s, Inc.’s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

