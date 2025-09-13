CAUSE Creative Partners With Riyadh Club for 2025-2026 Season

CAUSE Creative Company (CAUSE), a Saudi-based leader in innovative media and communications, has signed a sponsorship agreement with Riyadh Club for the 2025-2026 sports season.

signing ceremony



The signing ceremony took place at the club’s headquarters in Riyadh, attended by Riyadh Club’s Deputy CEO, Mr. Badr Al-Jameel, and CAUSE’s Business Development Director, Mr. Abdullah bin Saeed.

This partnership marks an important step in CAUSE’s mission to empower organizations through creative storytelling and impactful brand experiences. Known for delivering cutting-edge media solutions and content strategies, CAUSE will work with Riyadh Club to elevate its engagement with fans and strengthen its brand presence.

Founded in 1953, Riyadh Club is one of the Kingdom’s most established football clubs, deeply rooted in Saudi Arabia’s sporting culture and supported by a passionate fan base. By aligning with CAUSE, the club aims to build on its legacy and expand its reach through innovative collaborations with the private sector.

“Our collaboration with Riyadh Club reflects our commitment to supporting iconic institutions in telling their stories in bold and meaningful ways,” said Mr. Abdullah bin Saeed. “Together, we aim to inspire, engage, and contribute to the growth of Saudi sports and its vibrant community.”

