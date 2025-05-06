Catit Continues to Revolutionize the Pet Industry with its New Cat Nutrition Line and Eco Litter Box

Hagen Group, an industry leader in pet care, adds to its portfolio of innovative wellness products from its Catit brand, further validating Catit’s 25-year legacy of enhancing the lives of felines. The latest pet nutrition launch includes Catit Recipes Double Fusion dry food and Catit Recipes Entrées wet food. In litter care, the inventive, eco-friendly Loo Litter Box is slated to launch later this month.

Further underscoring its commitment to innovation, Hagen has been named a 2025 Pet Age Vanguard Awards recipient. The Vanguard Awards program recognizes outstanding innovations and encourages companies to continue investing in forward-thinking solutions that elevate pet care.

Catit has remained unwavering in its mission to center cat wellness – from whiskers to tail – in everything it creates. With a philosophy rooted in feline instinct and backed by thoughtful design, Catit is reimagining what it means to care for cats. From hydration and nutrition to sustainability and hygiene, Catit offers a 360-degree wellness approach that puts cats exactly where they belong – at the heart of it all. This year proves to be no different, with new launches unique to the industry.

Nutrition with Purpose: Catit Recipes

Catit understands that cats are carnivores, and that nutrition should fuel their natural behaviors, not compromise them. After the overwhelming success of the Catit Creamy line and Catit Dinners, 2025 marks the debut of Catit Recipes, a new standard in premium feline nutrition without a premium price tag.

Formulated for every stage of life, from kittens to seniors, Catit Recipes offer both dry and wet food options. The Double Fusion dry cat food is developed with a proprietary process where kibble is infused with small, freeze-dried raw nutrition bites, creating a texture that satisfies the hunting instincts in cats. It was named Best New Product by BlogPaws.

To complement its innovative dry offering, Catit Recipes Entrées wet food is rich in nutrients, tailored to life stage needs, and crafted to satisfy even the most discerning palates.

Bettering Kitty & the Earth: Catit Loo

The Catit Loo Eco Litter Box, coming soon, is a game-changer in more ways than one. Catit Loo is made from 99% recycled plastic and designed for ease of use and cleanliness with its high walls to reduce messes.

Pair the Loo with Go Natural – Catit’s dust-free litter alternative that controls odor and prioritizes respiratory health. Traditional litter often compromises cleanliness or health, but Catit refused to choose. With Go Natural and Catit Loo, cat owners get the best of both worlds: superior performance and a cleaner, safer space for both cats and humans.

From Whiskers to Tail, Catit Delivers

Catit is not just a brand – it’s a promise. A promise to honor the full spectrum of feline needs. With a deep understanding of cat behavior and a relentless drive to innovate, Catit continues to lead the way in thoughtful, functional, and stylish solutions.

“With over 360 million pet cats worldwide, the need for dedicated, innovative feline care has never been more pressing,” said Jeff San Souci, Vice President of Marketing at Hagen Group. “As the cat category becomes the fastest-growing segment in the pet industry, the Catit brand has consistently stayed ahead of the curve.”

Learn more at www.catit.us

About HAGEN GROUP

Caring for pets since 1955, the family company founded by Rolf C. Hagen, with offices and distribution centres in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Asia, services customers on every continent worldwide and has grown to become the world’s largest privately owned, multinational pet products manufacturer and distributor. Driven by a common bond of love and compassion for animals, Hagen is dedicated to creating practical and innovative products that enhance the health and welfare of pets worldwide. Led by market leading brands like BIONIC, Exo Terra, Fluval and Catit, the Hagen Group company will continue to invest in product innovation, pinnacle nutrition and consumer experience.

About Catit

For 25 years, Catit has provided premium cat products for the modern family. The company’s state-of-the-art solutions are conceived through dedicated research and development focusing on cats’ physical and mental well-being. Known worldwide for its innovation and design, Catit has developed various iconic products – all of which have become extremely popular with cat parents. As the brand grows, Catit will continue to improve the quality of cat care with attractive and groundbreaking products that cater to the unique needs of cats.

