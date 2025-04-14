Caterpillar Celebrates First 100 years with a Commitment to the Future Workforce

Company Pledges $100 Million to Help Equip Tomorrow’s Innovators

IRVING, Texas, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced an investment to support a key source of its success and longevity for the next 100 years: people. As part of the celebration, the company pledged $100 million over the next five years to help equip the workforce of the future with the skills needed, leveraging technology to meet global market demands as the world undergoes a rapid digital transformation.

“We are excited to celebrate Caterpillar’s centennial with this investment that will empower the workforce of tomorrow,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. “This pledge reinforces our commitment to building a world where technology and human creativity can work hand in hand to create a more resilient workforce. Together, by empowering individuals with the skills and resources they need to thrive, we can make that world our reality.”

According to The Future of Jobs Report 2025, in the next five years, the skillsets needed for success in the global labor market are expected to evolve drastically. This transformation will result in the creation of 170 million new jobs. These technology-driven skills can include those for artificial intelligence (AI), automation, data analytics, digital twins, Internet of Things (IoT), machine language, augmented reality, computer-aid design and modeling, and robotics maintenance, alongside soft skills.

“As an industry leader, Caterpillar understands the urgency of preparing the next generation with the capabilities required for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Jaime Mineart, chief technology officer at Caterpillar, and pledge executive sponsor. “This pledge, our first of its kind, reflects our dedication to collaborating with our global stakeholders to devise the best training solutions.”

The pledge builds upon Caterpillar’s ongoing work to help close the growing skills gap in the manufacturing industry, including:

ThinkBIG, a two-year program that pays students while they train to become technicians.

The company’s STEM outreach programs that expose K-12 students to different careers in manufacturing.

Caterpillar’s Global Dealer Technician Challenge – an initiative showcasing how skilled technicians are part of a high-tech, high-impact, high-demand career. The competition was designed to raise awareness of the opportunities in the technician career field.

Throughout 2025, Caterpillar will be engaging in bringing key actors together on forward-looking solutions and building on what we have already achieved in preparing the workforce of the future. To learn more about the program’s progress, visit caterpillar.com.

Centennial Celebrations

This year, Caterpillar is reflecting on its rich past and promising future at local celebrations across the world as part of a centennial world tour. In addition to Caterpillar’s $100 million pledge, the Caterpillar Foundation, Caterpillar’s philanthropic organization, is making charitable donations to local nonprofit organizations at each tour stop, building on the Foundation’s legacy of impact through community development and sustainability initiatives.

“Whether it is Caterpillar investing in the future of work, or Caterpillar employees volunteering, the company’s culture has always been about supporting communities where its employees live and work,” said Asha Varghese, head of corporate social responsibility at Caterpillar. “This ongoing commitment to serving communities helps create an environment in which everyone can thrive.”

For more information about Caterpillar’s centennial, please visit caterpillar.com/100.

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we’ve been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

