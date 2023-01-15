Catalyst 2030, ILO and SAP Launch the Catalyst Business Commitment Initiative at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland

Davos, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – January 19, 2023) – Catalyst 2030 launched the Catalyst Business Commitment initiative at the World Economic Forum’s Affiliate Session: Unlocking the Social Economy. The session was co-organized by the ILO, SAP and Catalyst 2030 with co-founder of Catalyst 2030 Jeroo Billimoria, Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), and Julia White, Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer at SAP as panelists. The session was chaired by Francois Bonnici, Director of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Head of Social Innovation at WEF.

The prestigious Catalyst Business Commitment recognises private sector organisations that partner with mission-locked social enterprises which are either registered as non-profit organisations or have Social Enterprise World Forum (SEWF) verification. The first batch of Business Commitment badge awardees are global corporate giants: SAP, EY, Lex Mundi and various others.

The recognition is aimed at businesses that demonstrate exemplary business practices through: (a) Systems Change Funding, (b) Probono or Discounted Services and (c) Social Procurement. They can apply for, and publicly use, the Catalyst Business Commitment badge which comes in 4 levels, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum (with Platinum being the most prestigious), in recognition of their current actions in partnering with mission-locked social enterprises. More information can be found at https://catalyst2030.net/catalyst-business-commitment/.

The WEF session was an ideal platform for the launch as it brought together private, public, and social sector leaders, powered by the ILO, Catalyst 2030 and SAP, in an interactive conversation on the power of partnership to unlock the social economy. The session highlighted the role that social entrepreneurs play in helping the private sector accelerate impact and achieve ESG goals.

Speaking at the launch Billimoria said, “A cross sectoral commitment to the social economy is probably the only chance whereby we can come close to achieving the SDGs on time,” emphasising how the Catalyst Business Commitment initiative reflects Catalyst 2030’s collaborative approach to advancing the UN’s 2030 SDG’s.

The Catalyst Business Commitment initiative grew from a collaboration of Catalyst 2030 members – social innovation leaders – who have extensive experience working with the private sector. They include Social Enterprise World Forum, Social Impact Movement, World Fair Trade Organization, Yunus Social Business, Buy Social USA, Fair Trade Federation, Good Market and Moving Worlds.

About Catalyst 2030

Catalyst 2030 is a global movement of social entrepreneurs and social innovators from all sectors who share the common goal of creating innovative, people-centric approaches in support of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Joining forces with communities, governments, businesses and others, Catalyst 2030 members are changing systems at all levels through collective action and bold, new strategies. Learn more at www.catalyst2030.net.

