Castle Shield Holdings, LLC Announces the Addition of Secure End-to-End Encrypted Audio/Video Capabilities to Its Secure Communications App, Typhos

SCOTTSVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PQC–Castle Shield Holdings, LLC., announces a major upgrade to its secure messaging app, Typhos. Version 3.0 of Typhos, now includes audio/video calls and audio conference capabilities with end-to-end encryption by default.

In addition to secure audio/video communications, Typhos based on the open source, Linphone, offers a messaging platform that allows consumers and companies to safely communicate in real-time via a user-friendly native mobile messaging app that works on iOS and Android devices. Castle Shield’s industry-leading secure end-to-end encrypted communications, Typhos platform, provides all preferred means of communication including chat/text, group chat, audio/video calls, and audio group conferencing calling up to 50 participants. Our encrypted, all-the-time, secure Typhos app is an all-in-one communication solution for consumers and companies across multiple market segments including healthcare, finance/banking, legal, telecommunications, etc. Created with security and privacy as the main feature, Typhos is ideal for consumers and companies where convenient confidentiality is not only a priority, but a requirement.

Typhos users do not have to enable end-to-end encryption. All Typhos communications are encrypted by default all-the-time.

The Typhos audio/video functionality includes the following features:

High quality audio/video calls

Clear audio/video calls with little to no latency

Secure communications with end-to-end encryption

Fully SIP-based calls

Audio conference calls up to 50 participants, including advance calling features

Integration with iOS/Android push notifications systems

The audio/video security features include the following:

End-to-end encryption for all calls

Audio and video encryption with ZRTP and SRTP

Audio/Video packets encrypted using AES 256-bit key length

Advance ciphering key exchange with ZRTP, including Elliptic Curves Diffie-Hellman (ECDH) X25519 and X448

Short Authentication String (SAS) to prevent man-in-the-middle (MitM) attacks

Verification of the SIP server authenticity based on x509 certificates

Verification of the user identity, using SHA 256 digest authentication

“The key differentiator for Typhos is that all communications are encrypted, all-the-time, whether the data is at rest, in transition, or in motion. Typhos strikes a delicate balance between convenience and security; however, our predominant focus continues to be on keeping data safe and secure. Our focus is not to compete with other popular messaging apps available today. Our goal is to provide the same features with uncompromised security where the user’s data is never used as a means of monetization. Unlike other popular messaging/communications apps, the user and their data are not the product–the security and complete privacy of the user’s data is our product,” said Dr. Milton Mattox, CTO, Castle Shield.

Typhos is available today through the Apple Store and Google Play.

About Castle Shield Holdings, LLC

Founded in 2019, Castle Shield offers a complete range of enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions that protects enterprises and consumers against all internal and external cyber threats. Our quantum-resistant solutions (Fides) stand strong as the last line of defense for enterprise and consumer data in the emerging quantum computing threat landscape. Legion, our Security Information Event Management or (SIEM), product portfolio and Fides work together to strengthen your overall data security. We monitor and address threat vectors through our scalable, multi-tenant SIEM platform, protecting enterprise systems and data in an efficient, cost-effective manner. In addition, we utilize an advanced compliance platform (Senate) which provides comprehensive ratings for third party vendors based on technical risk scores, compliance, and financial impact in the event of a breach. Our 360° proactive security solutions are what sets Castle Shield apart. For further information, please go to www.castle-shield.com.

Contacts

Technical Contact:



Dr. Milton Mattox



Castle Shield Holdings, LLC



800-491-5814 x 101



+44 203 769 6363 x 101



[email protected]