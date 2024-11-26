Casino Gaming Market to Grow by USD 43.3 Billion (2024-2028), Rising Customer Spending Boosts Growth, AI Driving Market Transformation – Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Report with the AI impact on market trends – The global casino gaming market size is estimated to grow by USD 43.3 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Growth in spending capability of customers is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing use of social media marketing. However, difficulties in securing online payments poses a challenge.Key market players include Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming s.r.o, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, Jackpot Digital Inc., Konami Group Corp., Light and Wonder Inc., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Pockaj d.o.o., Rye Park LLC, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, and Universal Entertainment Corp..

Casino Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 – 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 43.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.07 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming s.r.o, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, Jackpot Digital Inc., Konami Group Corp., Light and Wonder Inc., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Pockaj d.o.o., Rye Park LLC, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, and Universal Entertainment Corp.

Market Driver

The Casino gaming market is experiencing significant trends in both electronic gaming and licensed casinos. Electronic Games Machines (EGMs) like slot machines, roulette, blackjack, and poker continue to dominate the scene. Bingo games and sports betting sites are also popular choices. Non-junket and junket casinos cater to different demographics, with PAGCOR regulating the industry. Gross gaming revenues from casino gambling remain strong, driven by domestic tourists and international travelers. Responsible and problem gambling are key concerns. Online gambling platforms offer convenience, with options like Card on Delivery, Cash on Delivery, and Pre-Delivery Online Payment. Offline gaming venues remain important entertainment centers in integrated resorts. Demographics shape demand, with live shows, concerts, fine dining, hotels, restaurants, and gaming technology enhancing the experience. Mobile phones and blockchain technology, including cryptocurrency, are transforming the industry. Sports betting is a growing segment, fueled by fan bases and global sports events.

Casino operators, whether online or offline, are leveraging social media marketing to attract customers. With the widespread use of smartphones and enhanced internet connectivity, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube have gained immense popularity among consumers. These platforms are utilized extensively, with consumers dedicating anywhere from an hour to three hours daily. Vendors recognize the potential of these channels and employ innovative strategies to promote gambling activities and casinos. Social media marketing is a powerful tool in today’s digital landscape, driving engagement and customer acquisition in the casino gaming market.

Market Challenges

The Casino Gaming Market encompasses various sectors, including Licensed Casinos , Electronic Gaming, Bingo games, Sports betting sites, and Electronic Games. Challenges for this industry include managing House edge in games like Slot machines, Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker. Regulations for Non-junket and Junket casinos , under bodies like PAGCOR, impact gross gaming revenues. Domestic tourists and travel destinations contribute significantly to Casinos as gaming venues and entertainment centers in Integrated resorts. Responsible gambling and problem gambling are crucial concerns. The offline and online gambling landscape is evolving with Card on Delivery, Cash on Delivery, and Pre-Delivery Online Payment methods. Gambling expansion includes Online gambling platforms, Sports betting sites, and Tourists’ preferences for Hotels, Restaurants, Entertainment, and Gaming technology. Demographics, Live shows, Concerts, Fine dining, Mobile phones, Blockchain technology, and Cryptocurrency are emerging trends. House edge, Money management, and Regulations remain key challenges.

Segment Overview

This casino gaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type

1.1 Land-based casino gaming

gaming 1.2 Online casino gaming

Product

2.1 Slot machines

2.2 Lottery ticket machines

2.3 Electronic roulette

2.4 Multiplayer game stations

2.5 Gaming servers

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Land-based casino gaming- The land-based casino gaming market has long been a significant contributor to the global casino industry, providing entertainment through classic games like blackjack, roulette, poker, and craps. Land-based casinos remain popular destinations for tourists, offering an unparalleled atmosphere with neon lights, slot machine sounds, and social interaction. However, the rise of online gaming poses a challenge. While some land-based casinos have lost revenue due to this shift, they have responded by introducing new attractions, luxurious amenities, and expanding their properties. The land-based casino gaming segment is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period, despite online competition.

Research Analysis

The Casino gaming market encompasses various forms of gambling, including Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs) and table games like Slot machines, Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker. Licensed Casinos offer both online and offline gaming experiences, with the latter including Bingo games, Sports betting sites, and non-junket and junket operations. Gross gaming revenues are a significant indicator of market size, with Casinos generating substantial income through Casino gambling. Entertainment centers and Integrated resorts serve as popular travel destinations for domestic tourists and international visitors alike. Responsible gambling initiatives are essential to mitigate problem gambling, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all. EGMs and table games, despite having a house edge, provide excitement and entertainment for millions worldwide.

Market Research Overview

The Casino gaming market encompasses various forms of gambling, including Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs) such as slot machines and electronic table games, Bingo games, Sports betting sites, and Licensed Casinos. These gaming venues offer a range of entertainment options, from Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker to Live shows, Concerts, and Fine dining. Gross gaming revenues are generated through Casino gambling, with non-junket and junket segments catering to different demographics. PAGCOR regulates the industry in some regions, while responsible and problem gambling initiatives are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Demographics vary from domestic tourists to international travelers, with hotels, restaurants, and entertainment centers often serving as integrated resorts. Online gambling platforms are also gaining popularity, with options for Card on Delivery, Cash on Delivery, and Pre-Delivery Online Payment. Mobile phones and emerging technologies like Blockchain technology and Cryptocurrency are transforming the industry. Sports betting is a significant segment, with a house edge that can be as low as 1-3%. Gaming technology continues to evolve, with innovations in areas like Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality enhancing the player experience.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Land-based Casino Gaming

Gaming

Online Casino Gaming

Gaming Product

Slot Machines



Lottery Ticket Machines



Electronic Roulette



Multiplayer Game Stations



Gaming Servers

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

