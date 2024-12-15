Casino Gaming Market , 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global casino gaming market size is estimated to grow by USD 43.3 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 – 2022 Segments Covered Type (Land-based casino gaming and Online casino gaming), Product (Slot machines, Lottery ticket machines, Electronic roulette, Multiplayer game stations, and Gaming servers), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming s.r.o, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, Jackpot Digital Inc., Konami Group Corp., Light and Wonder Inc., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Pockaj d.o.o., Rye Park LLC, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, and Universal Entertainment Corp. Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America – APAC is estimated to contribute 36%. To the growth of the global market. The Casino Gaming Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The North American region is a major player in the global casino gaming market, with a thriving and established casino industry. This region is home to an extensive range of traditional and contemporary casino games, including land-based and online options. The casino industry in North America is marked by a high density of casinos, providing diverse gaming choices. Generating substantial revenue, this sector significantly contributes to the economic development of the region. The casino gaming market in North America has consistently grown due to the rising demand for entertainment and leisure activities. Key factors, such as the increasing popularity of casinos and the availability of various gaming alternatives, are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the regional casino gaming market throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Type

1.1 Land-based casino gaming

gaming 1.2 Online casino gaming

Product

2.1 Slot machines

2.2 Lottery ticket machines

2.3 Electronic roulette

2.4 Multiplayer game stations

2.5 Gaming servers

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The land-based casino gaming market has long been a significant contributor to the global casino industry, providing entertainment through classic games like blackjack, roulette, poker, and craps. Land-based casinos remain popular destinations for tourists, offering an unparalleled atmosphere with neon lights, slot machine sounds, and social interaction. However, the rise of online gaming poses a challenge. While some land-based casinos have lost revenue due to this shift, they have responded by introducing new attractions, luxurious amenities, and expanding their properties. The land-based casino gaming segment is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period, despite online competition.

Research Analysis

The Casino gaming market encompasses various forms of gambling, including Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs) and table games like Slot machines, Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker. Licensed Casinos offer both online and offline gaming experiences, with the latter including Bingo games, Sports betting sites, and non-junket and junket operations. Gross gaming revenues are a significant indicator of market size, with Casinos generating substantial income through Casino gambling. Entertainment centers and Integrated resorts serve as popular travel destinations for domestic tourists and international visitors alike. Responsible gambling initiatives are essential to mitigate problem gambling, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all. EGMs and table games, despite having a house edge, provide excitement and entertainment for millions worldwide.

Market Overview

The Casino gaming market encompasses various forms of gambling, including Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs) such as slot machines and electronic table games, Bingo games, Sports betting sites, and Licensed Casinos. These gaming venues offer a range of entertainment options, from Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker to Live shows, Concerts, and Fine dining. Gross gaming revenues are generated through Casino gambling, with non-junket and junket segments catering to different demographics. PAGCOR regulates the industry in some regions, while responsible and problem gambling initiatives are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Demographics vary from domestic tourists to international travelers, with hotels, restaurants, and entertainment centers often serving as integrated resorts. Online gambling platforms are also gaining popularity, with options for Card on Delivery, Cash on Delivery, and Pre-Delivery Online Payment. Mobile phones and emerging technologies like Blockchain technology and Cryptocurrency are transforming the industry. Sports betting is a significant segment, with a house edge that can be as low as 1-3%. Gaming technology continues to evolve, with innovations in areas like Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality enhancing the player experience.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

