Cash Felber Charges to Maiden British F4 Podium at Brands Hatch

Cash Felber took on a starring role at Brands Hatch this past weekend (9-10 May) as the American teenager claimed a first-ever podium finish in the Wera Tools F4 British Championship, certified by FIA.

In just his second meeting competing in Britain’s Formula 4 category, Cash delivered a sublime drive in the weekend’s partially reverse grid contest to secure his first piece of silverware with a second place finish.

While Cash’s breakthrough performance was rightfully to be celebrated, his twin brother and Fortec Motorsports team-mate Roman endured a character-building outing at the Kent circuit as he found himself out of luck.

Dialling in their cars during Friday’s practice sessions, the Ohio-born natives had hoped to make their mark inside the top ten during qualifying, however track limits infringements meant that they were buried in midfield for race one.

Aiming to make progress around the 1.207-mile Indy layout, the talented twins got their elbows out in race one but it proved to be a challenging encounter with Cash cruelly wiped out exiting Druids and Roman nursing damage following several bouts of contact.

Keen to bounce back from their travails in race two, Cash led the line for the FLBR Motorsport duo as he launched from the front row of the grid to shadow eventual winner Jarrett Clark all the way to finish.

Demonstrating plenty of eye-catching speed, a maiden podium never looked in doubt for Cash as he loomed large in the mirrors of Clark, all while maintaining a healthy advantage to the driver back in third place.

Sadly for Roman, unnecessary contact from a rival driver on the opening lap as the field streamed through Surtees and McLaren brought his race to a premature end. The weekend’s third and final contest – held in wet to dry conditions – then saw both Cash and Roman dive into the pit lane to switch to slick tyres. Although the right call, the truncated nature of the race meant that neither could make the progress that they hoped for.

Cash Felber: “I’m super pumped to come away with my first podium finish in British F4. It was a bit of a rollercoaster weekend but I think we showed that we’re more than capable of running at the front and can challenge for top honours.

“I’ve got to say a huge thank you to the entire Fortec Motorsports team for their relentless efforts this weekend. I’d like to think this is just the beginning for us and now we can kick on at Snetterton in a few weeks.”

Roman Felber: “It’s been a bit of a weekend to forget for me. We got caught out by track limits in qualifying and that meant we were buried in the pack. And when you’re there, the risk of being hit is massive. Sadly for us we found that out so its onwards and upwards to Snetterton now.”

The 2026 Wera Tools F4 British Championship, certified by FIA season continues in less than two weeks’ time at Snetterton on the 23-24 May.

Instagram @cashfelber, and @romanfelber

About Fortec

Fortec Motorsport is one of the United Kingdom’s leading junior single-seater teams, competing across multiple categories with a track record of winning races and developing drivers for higher levels of the sport. The team is renowned for engineering depth, data-driven coaching, and a high-performance culture.

About FLBR Motorsport

FLBR Motorsport supports twin drivers Cash and Roman Felber with a program built on disciplined driver development, engineering rigor, and a people-first culture. From U.S. podiums to the European ladder, FLBR’s mission is simple: build champions the right way-technically, mentally, and ethically.

About Brands Hatch

Brands Hatch is a UK-based motor racing circuit and events venue known for hosting a range of motorsport activities, including racing championships, driving experiences, track days, and testing events. The circuit has been a longstanding part of British motorsport culture and attracts both professional racers and enthusiasts

FLBR Motorsport Contacts:

Josh Felber

Email: press@flbr.com

Website: https://flbrmotorsport.com/

SOURCE: FLBR Motorsport

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire