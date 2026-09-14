Cascale Explores Sustainable Finance Enablers at Climate Bonds Initiative Connect Hong Kong

Climate Bonds Initiative at Connect Hong Kong examined climate finance, transitions, and capital paths for Asian manufacturing.

Cascale recently participated in Climate Bonds Initiative at Connect Hong Kong 2026, where financial leaders, policymakers, and industry experts convened to examine pathways for scaling transition finance, de-risking climate adaptation, and mobilizing private capital across Asia.

Key Takeaways

Government Policy Unlocks Scale: Clear regulatory frameworks and structured transition planning remain essential catalysts to unlock investable, industrial-scale sustainability opportunities across Asia.

Capital Demands Implementation: The primary bottleneck has shifted from setting climate ambitions to building bankable project pipelines using blended finance, multilateral guarantees, and capacity building.

Resilience Needs Standardized Credibility: Climate adaptation finance requires local taxonomies, credible labeling, and standardized data tools to protect business value and prevent “resilience washing.”

Incentivizing, Accelerating Climate Finance

Cascale’s senior manager public affairs, APAC, Howard Kwong represented Cascale at the event. Throughout the summit, speakers emphasized that the primary constraint in sustainable development has shifted from establishing climate ambitions to constructing bankable, investable projects.

Industry plays a vital part. Sean Kidney, chief executive officer and founder of the Climate Bonds Initiative, urged organizations to pursue self-driven corporate and government action. Pointing to the growth of China’s green bond market since 2014, Kidney highlighted how clear regulation, actionable transition plans, and strong coordination among banks, corporates, and governments create tangible industrial drivers.

Yet the market needs to exist. Industry leaders also stressed that financial institutions must actively create demand for green finance rather than waiting for ready market opportunities. Ma Jun, chairman of the HK Green Finance Association, noted that expanding renewable energy, electric vehicle supply chains, and cross-border technology deployment offers significant potential for South-South trade collaboration.

Addressing the pipeline challenge, Kim-See Lim, chief investment officer at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, argued that capital should directly back standardized framework solutions. Lim highlighted the role of multilateral guarantees in de-risking projects, noting that regulatory eligibility does not automatically guarantee investability.

During a dedicated panel on scaling adaptation and resilience finance, experts from the International Finance Corporation, DBS Bank, and the New Development Bank explored methods to convert climate adaptation efforts into viable investment opportunities. Panelists underscored that adaptation should be treated as a profitable, value-protecting business strategy rather than a compliance exercise.

Smaller Companies Gain a Voice

The discussion highlighted financing enablers such as small and medium-sized enterprise funding, efficiency technologies, and blended finance, while stressing the need for credible local taxonomies to prevent “resilience washing.” The insights gathered at the event directly inform Cascale’s ongoing strategic priorities across the Asia-Pacific region.

Policy signals and industrial transition insights will help shape the organization’s public affairs roadmap and executive engagements to keep global supply chains aligned with evolving regulatory drivers. Furthermore, discussions on de-risking adaptation reinforce Cascale’s commitment to providing standardized, credible environmental data tools (such as the Higg Facility Environmental Module) to help facilities demonstrate investability and advance value chain decarbonization.

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SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire