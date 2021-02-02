CARMA Manchete Acquisition Empowers Portuguese PR Professionals to Improve Media Evaluation

Acquisition Brings Together Media Intelligence Innovation and Experience Helping PRs Identify & Understand the Metrics That Matter to Them

LISBON, PORTUGAL – 02 FEBRUARY 2021 – CARMA International, one of the world’s largest privately owned integrated media intelligence companies, today announced it has acquired Manchete, a Portuguese pioneer in media monitoring and intelligence. The acquisition gives new and existing customers access to a robust media monitoring, analysis and evaluation platform; helping PR professionals demonstrate the impact of their work via strategic metrics and techniques.

“CARMA’s acquisition of Manchete is a game-changer for PR’s operating in the Portuguese market. Together we’ll offer professionals a broader, more strategic, range of analysis tools and services that move away from out-dated metrics like AVE and instead provide more meaningful insights that help inform better business decisions,” says Luis Garcia, Managing Director, Portugal & Africa, CARMA.

PR and communication professionals increasingly find themselves having ‘to do more with less’ within a continually changing and disrupted media landscape. Similarly, responding to global events like Covid-19, requires swift action to counter changing markets, making optimal audience engagement a challenge. With CARMA and Manchete, PRs will now have at their disposal everything required to identify and understand what matters to them so they can make data-driven decisions. As Garcia explains:

“We want to empower PRs to prove their value in a credible way which resonates with their organisation’s leaders. For some, this may mean embracing measurement and evaluation more overtly than before. It definitely means leaving behind dated metrics like AVE and basic counting of clips and impressions. Using genuine insights from relevant data, everyone can tell the meaningful measurement story that matters to them.”

Regardless of the media service required, the CARMA-Manchete offering is augmented by:

An active commitment to excellent customer support demonstrable by enviable customer retention

Local and global teams of highly trained media intelligence experts

A presence in 50 countries, 18 international offices, more than 80 language capabilities

Deep industry knowledge across wide ranging sector

Integrated, global and multi-channel monitoring and analysis including social media and broadcast channels

New evaluation methodologies developed by CARMA and supported by the AMEC framework

State-of-the art technology, a consultative approach and curated solutions

“CARMA is a privately owned, global media intelligence company. This means, rather than be driven by short-term financial targets, we invest for the longer term and in resources that benefit our clients. It’s this client-first approach that makes Manchete a great fit for us. We look forward to welcoming their clients to CARMA’s world-leading customer family, and to working with the regions’ PR professionals who are ready to challenge the media analysis status-quo,” says Mazen Nahawi, Founder and Group CEO, CARMA International.

CARMA will add Manchete’s experienced team of media intelligence professionals to its own local team, doubling its number of employees in the region. It will invest in a new office in Lisbon, which becomes CARMA’s monitoring and analysis hub for Portuguese-speaking countries.

For those wanting to know more about CARMA’s approach to media evaluation techniques there’s an on demand webinar* on creating an ‘Integrated Evaluation Framework’ is available here: https://carma.com/resource-hub/ondemand-webinars/on-demand-webinar-measuring-what-matters/

*In English language

