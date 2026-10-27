Cargo Air Orders Chromalloy PMA HPT Blades for CFM56-7B Fleet, Building on a Decade-Long Relationship

Bulgaria-based freighter operator selects Chromalloy PMA and DER solutions to support its CFM56-7B fleet

Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and power sectors, today announced that Cargo Air has placed an order for two sets of Chromalloy’s CFM56-7B High-Pressure Turbine (HPT) Blade Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA). Deliveries are planned for 2027 and 2028. Cargo Air, headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, specializes in Boeing 737 cargo aircraft and has used Chromalloy solutions on its B737-300/400 fleet for a decade.

The CFM56-7B powers the Boeing 737 Next Generation family and is one of the most widely operated narrowbody engines in service. Chromalloy’s CFM56-5B/7B HPT Blade PMA received FAA approval in October 2025.

HPT blades operate in the hottest section of the engine. Chromalloy, the largest independent provider of turbine engine hot-section and HPT blades, produces the CFM56-5B/7B Blade at its own facilities, where each part is cast, machined, and coated. That control over the full process supports consistent quality.

“Cargo Air has trusted Chromalloy solutions on its B737-300/400 fleet for a decade, and we are proud to continue our collaboration,” said Russ Shelton, Executive Vice President, Business Development at Chromalloy. “This order shows the value Chromalloy PMA and repair solutions create for cargo operators.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Chromalloy to support our B737 fleet while unlocking substantial engine maintenance savings in the future,” said Angel Petrov, Commercial Director and shareholder of Cargo Air.

Chromalloy will be at MRO Europe, October 27-29 in Amsterdam, at booth 1-521.

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About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and repair services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified, third-party Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over twenty locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded. Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over sixty gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown in excess of six-billion-part flight hours. Chromalloy’s PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com.

About Cargo Air

Cargo Air is a Bulgarian cargo airline established in 1997 and currently operating 14 B737-300/400/800 freighters. It also provides ad hoc cargo charter flights worldwide for cargo brokers, freight forwarders, and logistics companies, including dangerous goods, special cargo, and outsized loads. Short- and long-term wet-lease options are designed to meet each client’s requirements.

Media Contact

Kristen Samson, VP, Marketing & Communications

ksamson@chromalloy.com

SOURCE: Chromalloy

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