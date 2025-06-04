Cardio Connect, Dr A. Fahoum: Best Cardiology Practice in Edmonton Area

Hello and welcome! I’m Dr. A. Fahoum, and I’m honoured to introduce myself and my clinic “Cardio Connect Healthcare Network”, located in the heart of St. Albert, Alberta. I founded this clinic with one goal in mind: to provide high-quality, compassionate, and personalized care to patients dealing with heart-related conditions, chronic health concerns, and age-related medical issues.

At Cardio Connect, we specialize in General Cardiology, and Internal Medicine. With over 20 years of hands-on clinical experience, I’ve had the privilege of caring for thousands of patients across Canada and the United States. I’ve worked in cardiac care units, rehabilitation centers, and outpatient clinics, always with a focus on evidence-based treatment and a patient-first approach.

Whether you’re visiting us for a heart check-up, managing a chronic illness like diabetes or hypertension, or just looking for a second opinion, we are here to support you every step of the way. We believe that good healthcare is built on trust, clear communication, and long-term relationships and that’s exactly what we strive to create with every patient we meet.

Meet Dr. A. Fahoum

I’m Dr. A. Fahoum, an Internal Medicine Specialist with deep expertise in General Cardiology and Geriatrics. I graduated from Damascus University and completed advanced training in the United States at New York Medical College. I am proud to be board-certified with licences in Canada, the USA, and Syria, reflecting my commitment to delivering high-quality care.

Over the past two decades, I have worked in diverse medical settings including cardiac care units, intensive care, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient clinics. This extensive experience has allowed me to treat a wide range of cardiac and chronic conditions, always putting patient safety and personalized treatment at the forefront.

In 2013, I founded Cardio Connect Healthcare Network with a vision to create a clinic where patients receive not only expert medical care but also respect, understanding, and clear communication. My approach is to listen carefully, educate patients about their conditions, and develop treatment plans tailored to their unique needs and lifestyles. Your health is my priority, and I’m committed to helping you achieve your best possible heart health.

About Cardio Connect Healthcare Network

At Cardio Connect Healthcare Network, we don’t just treat heart conditions, we focus on building long-term, trusted relationships with every patient who walks through our doors. Founded by Dr. Abboud Fahoum, our clinic is rooted in the idea that exceptional cardiac care must combine modern medicine with a deeply human approach.

Located in St. Albert, Alberta, Cardio Connect is a fully equipped, physician-led heart and internal medicine clinic. What makes us different isn’t just the list of tests we offer, it’s the environment we’ve created: warm, efficient, and centered on each individual’s health journey.

We see patients from all walks of life from those coming in for routine heart screenings, to individuals managing complex conditions like congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation, or hypertension. Many of our patients are referred by family doctors across Alberta who trust our team’s knowledge and reputation for thorough, thoughtful care.

Dr. Fahoum brings more than 20 years of front-line experience in cardiology and internal medicine. He’s worked in critical care units, rehabilitation hospitals, and multidisciplinary clinics giving him a wide-angle view of what truly helps patients feel better and live longer. This perspective shapes the way Cardio Connect operates: proactive, precise, and personal.

Our clinic is fully equipped to handle both diagnosis and long-term management. We offer services like:

Holter Monitoring and Kardia Home Monitoring

Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI) studies and Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM)

Electrocardiograms (ECG) and Echocardiography (through 3rd party)

Sleep Apnea Testing and Pulmonary Function Tests (through 3rd party)

Full cardiac consultations and risk assessments

Exercise Stress Testing (EST)

What We Do Differently

At Cardio Connect, we don’t rush through visits or give one-size-fits-all advice. Instead, we combine evidence-based medicine with time-tested clinical judgment to create customized plans. Every diagnosis is followed by a plan and every plan is discussed, explained, and followed up on.

We offer a full range of in-clinic diagnostics, which means you won’t be sent all over town to complete your tests. From ECGs, stress testing, and Holter monitors to blood pressure monitoring and Pulmonary tests, everything you need is under one roof.

We also know that heart health is not just about the heart, it’s about your lifestyle, your stress, your sleep, and your overall well-being. That’s why we pay close attention to related conditions like diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, high cholesterol, and vascular disease often before they become major problems.

A Trusted Name in Alberta

Over the years, Cardio Connect has become one of the most trusted names in cardiac care in the greater Edmonton area, and beyond. With over 300 verified five-star reviews on Google, our reputation reflects more than just outcomes; it speaks to the way we treat people: with honesty, empathy, and excellence.

When you visit our clinic, you’re not just another patient file. You’re a partner in your own care. We take pride in educating you about your condition, empowering you to make informed choices, and giving you real clarity about your health.

Conditions We Treat at Cardio Connect

At Cardio Connect Healthcare Network, we provide expert diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for a wide range of heart-related and other chronic medical conditions. Our goal is to partner with you to not only effectively manage these conditions but also to improve your overall quality of life and reduce any long-term health risks.

We care for patients suffering from complex and often overlapping issues, offering personalized treatment plans that address both the heart and the body as a whole.

Some of the most common conditions we treat include:

Coronary Artery Disease, Heart Attacks – We help patients manage occlusions in the coronary arteries, reducing the risk of heart attacks and improving circulation.

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) – We guide patients in managing heart function, fluid and electrolyte levels, and symptoms through medications and lifestyle changes.

Atrial Fibrillation & Irregular Heartbeat – We provide treatment for abnormal heart rhythms, helping reduce the risk of stroke and improve heart performance.

Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) – For patients experiencing this sudden and rapid heartbeat, we offer precise diagnostic and treatment plans to restore rhythm stability.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy – We evaluate and manage this inherited heart condition with careful monitoring and recommendations for various evidence-based treatment modalities.

Heart Valve Diseases (Aortic & Mitral) – Our clinics assess and manage valve disorders, including prolapse, regurgitation, and stenosis, to maintain proper blood flow and hemodynamics.

Stroke & High Blood Pressure – We work to prevent and manage stroke and hypertension, with a focus on vascular health and early detection.

Diabetes & High Cholesterol – These chronic conditions significantly impact heart health, and we incorporate them into your cardiovascular care plan.

Smoking and Alcohol intake: we guide our patients through the various community based resources to help manage negative impact social habits.

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) – We diagnose and manage circulation problems in the limbs, helping reduce pain and risk of complications.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea & Heart-Related Breathing Issues – We offer testing and support for sleep apnea, which can affect heart rhythm and blood pressure.

Premature Heartbeat, Heart Murmur – We monitor and treat irregularities in heartbeat or patterns that may signal underlying issues.

Symptoms We Help With

Recognizing symptoms early is critical for preventing serious heart problems. We encourage you to seek evaluation if you experience any of the following:

Chest Pain or Pressure: Any discomfort in the chest that could signal heart issues.

Shortness of Breath: Difficulty breathing, especially during activities or at rest.

Palpitations: Sensations of fast, irregular, or pounding heartbeats.

Dizziness or Lightheadedness: Feeling faint or unsteady, which can indicate heart rhythm problems.

Fainting (Syncope): Sudden loss of consciousness requiring urgent evaluation.

Fatigue and Weakness: Unexplained tiredness that may relate to heart or other health problems.

Swelling in Legs or Ankles (Edema): A sign of heart failure or circulation problems.

Family History of Heart Disease: Important to get screened even without symptoms.

Our Services

Cardio Connect Healthcare Network offers a wide range of diagnostic and treatment services designed to help you understand your heart health and manage any underlying conditions with confidence. Our approach is centered on early detection, clear communication, and long-term support so you always feel informed and cared for.

Here’s what we provide:

Cardiac Consultations

We begin with a thorough assessment of your symptoms, medical history, and lifestyle to better understand your heart health. This personalized evaluation helps us guide your treatment and testing plan.

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

A fast, painless test that records the electrical signals in your heart to check for abnormal rhythms or signs of heart damage.

Exercise stress testing (EST) under continuous cardiac and hemodynamic direct monitoring by our physician and nursing team, we test your cardiac fitness and performance. This helps to assess a variety of conditions including ischemia, heart failure, arrhythmia, and fitness to work.

Echocardiography

This ultrasound test provides a detailed view of your cardiac structure and function, helping us detect valve issues, heart failure, and more.

Holter Monitoring

A portable device you wear for 24 to 72 hours to record your heart rhythm continuously while you go about your day. It helps detect irregular heartbeats that may not appear during a brief ECG.

Kardia Mobile Monitoring

A user-friendly, smartphone-based device that lets you check your heart rhythm at home. It’s ideal for those needing regular rhythm monitoring without frequent clinic visits.

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM)

This device monitors your blood pressure at regular intervals over 24 hours to give a full picture of your blood pressure patterns especially useful in diagnosing hidden or fluctuating hypertension.

Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI) Testing

A quick, non-invasive test to measure blood flow in your legs. It helps identify circulation problems like Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD).

Pulmonary Function Tests

These tests measure how well your lungs are working. They’re especially useful if you have shortness of breath or underlying lung conditions that may affect your heart.

Sleep Apnea Testing

We offer at-home sleep apnea testing to detect breathing disruptions during sleep, a common issue that can lead to high blood pressure and heart problems if left untreated.

Cardiac Risk Assessments

We assess your risk factors for heart disease such as cholesterol levels, diabetes, smoking history, and family background and help you take steps to reduce those risks.

Fitness for Work & Pilot Medical Testing

We provide specialized cardiac evaluations for professionals, including pilots and individuals in safety-sensitive jobs, to ensure they meet medical fitness standards.

At Cardio Connect, our goal is to give you clarity about your health, support in your journey, and peace of mind knowing you’re in expert hands.

Why Choose Cardio Connect Healthcare Network?

Choosing the right cardiology clinic is one of the most important decisions you can make for your heart health. At Cardio Connect Healthcare Network, we take that responsibility seriously. Our clinic stands out for its expert care, personalized treatment plans, and deep community trust.

Led by Dr. A. Fahoum, a board-certified specialist in Internal Medicine and special interest and certification in the area of General Cardiology, our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional care every step of the way.

What Sets Us Apart?

Over Two Decades of Experience

Dr. Fahoum brings more than 20 years of hands-on clinical experience in Canada and the U.S., working in cardiac care units, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient clinics. This deep expertise ensures you get accurate diagnoses and evidence-based treatments.

Patient-First Approach

We don’t just treat symptoms – we treat people. From your first visit, you’ll feel heard, respected, and fully involved in your care plan.

Timely Access to Comprehensive Cardiac Services

We pride ourselves in providing early access to comprehensive cardiology services based on clinical needs, with availability, in acute cases, to provide access within 24 hours of receipt of request from the referring physician.

Comprehensive Services Under One Roof

From ECGs and exercise stress tests to Holter monitors and sleep apnea testing, we offer all the diagnostic tools you need without the stress of going elsewhere.

Convenient, Accessible Care

Located in St. Albert, we proudly serve the greater Edmonton area and surrounding areas. We also offer flexible appointments, easy referrals, and a warm, welcoming clinic environment.

Specialized in Internal Medicine & Geriatrics

Alongside cardiology, we also care for patients managing multiple chronic conditions, especially seniors. Our training in geriatric medicine helps us provide thoughtful, age-appropriate care for older adults.

At Cardio Connect, we believe in more than just medical treatment we believe in building long-term relationships based on trust, care, and compassion. Whether you’re coming in for a routine check-up, advanced heart testing, or long-term disease management, we are here to support you at every stage

Contact Us Today

If you are looking for expert heart care or need help managing chronic medical conditions, Cardio Connect Healthcare Network is here for you.

Call us at (780) 418-8884

https://cardioconnect.ca/

Email: info@cardioconnect.ca

Visit us at:

Cardio Connect Inglewood: 51 Inglewood Dr., Suite 103, St. Albert, AB T8N 4E7

Cardio Connect Perron: 5 Perron St. Suite 103, St. Albert, AB T8N 6Z8

Let’s work together to keep your heart healthy and your life full.

