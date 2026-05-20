Cardiff Lexington’s Nova Ortho and Spine Announces New Medical Office in Stuart, Florida to Serve the Growing Treasure Coast Community

Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQX:CDIX) (“Cardiff Lexington” or the “Company”), a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on orthopedic, spine, and pain management platforms, today announced that Nova Ortho and Spine, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cardiff Lexington Corporation, has opened a new location in Stuart, Florida. This new location further strengthens Nova Ortho and Spine’s expanding regional network of healthcare facilities throughout Florida and supports the organization’s broader strategy of increasing accessibility to specialized orthopedic and spine services in underserved and high-growth markets.

Strategically positioned along the Federal Highway corridor with convenient access to major regional transportation routes, the newly developed 2,975-square-foot clinic expands Nova Ortho and Spine’s footprint along Florida’s Treasure Coast and will provide comprehensive orthopedic, spine, and musculoskeletal care services to patients throughout Stuart, Palm City, Jensen Beach, Port St. Lucie, and surrounding Martin and St. Lucie County communities. The facility is designed to provide efficient patient flow, modern clinical infrastructure, and a patient-centered care environment focused on orthopedic evaluation, spine care, diagnostics, and non-surgical treatment options.

Martin County and neighboring St. Lucie County continue to experience significant population growth, driven by both residential expansion and an increasing retiree population seeking high-quality healthcare services in South Florida. According to recent regional demographic estimates, the combined population of Martin and St. Lucie Counties now exceeds 650,000 residents, with continued growth projected over the coming decade. The Treasure Coast region also maintains one of Florida’s highest concentrations of residents aged 55 and older – a demographic frequently requiring orthopedic, spine, pain management, and mobility-related healthcare services.

“We are excited to serve this growing community and proud of our exceptional clinical staff and highly experienced providers,” said Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald. “The Treasure Coast continues to experience substantial population growth, and this new location allows us to expand access to high-quality orthopedic and spine care while remaining focused on delivering outstanding patient outcomes and compassionate service.”

Alex H. Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington Corporation, added, “The opening of our Stuart location represents another important milestone in Nova Ortho and Spine’s strategic growth throughout Florida. We believe the Treasure Coast region presents a strong long-term opportunity due to its continued population expansion, favorable demographics, and increasing demand for specialized musculoskeletal healthcare services. This location prioritizes patient demographics as Nova remains committed to investing in high-quality facilities, experienced providers, and scalable healthcare infrastructure designed to better serve patients and communities across the region.”

The facility will provide convenient access for patients seeking evaluation and treatment for conditions involving:

Orthopedic injuries and disorders

Neck and back pain

Spine-related conditions

Musculoskeletal injuries

Joint pain and mobility issues

Personal injury-related orthopedic care

Non-surgical pain management solutions

Nova Ortho and Spine’s continued expansion throughout South Florida reflects increasing patient demand for specialized musculoskeletal care and the organization’s long-term commitment to investing in community-based healthcare infrastructure across the region.

Patients seeking orthopedic and spine care may contact the Stuart office directly at 772-529-4573 for additional information or to schedule an appointment. The facility is located at 701 NW Federal Highway, Ste. 101, Stuart, Florida 34994.

About Nova Ortho and Spine

Nova Ortho and Spine is a growing provider of orthopedic, spine, and musculoskeletal healthcare services focused on delivering patient-centered treatment solutions through experienced providers, advanced clinical care, and compassionate service. With multiple locations throughout Florida, Nova Ortho and Spine continues to expand access to high-quality orthopedic and spine care for the communities it serves across South Florida and the Treasure Coast region.

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on building a regional and national platform in orthopedic, spine, and pain management markets. Through its operating subsidiaries, including Nova Ortho and Spine, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services including diagnostics, interventional pain management, surgical coordination, and specialty care.

The Company’s strategy is centered on disciplined capital deployment, operational efficiency, and scalable growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships within highly fragmented healthcare markets.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations

investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com

(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations

cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire