Carbon Health Administers More Than 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

National healthcare provider teams up with local governments to provide operational efficiencies and facilitate vaccine distribution during critical time in the pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carbon Health, a technology-enabled healthcare provider, announced today that it has played a key role in administering more than one million COVID-19 vaccines since it launched its vaccination efforts in January. The company is honored to support local government partners who have taken an aggressive stance to end the pandemic with large-scale vaccination efforts.

With its innovative Carbon Health Vaccinate platform, Carbon Health is currently the only healthcare provider able to manage this level of high-volume vaccine administration, using unique technology to assist with high-throughput appointment booking, clinical decision-making support, liaising with insurance companies, and integration with state immunization registries. Carbon Health’s partnership with the City of Los Angeles enabled one of the largest and most diverse metropolitan areas in the world to accelerate its vaccine rollout during a crucial time in the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership allowed the City of Los Angeles to increase its citywide capacity to administer up to 54,000 shots per day, and a total of over one million to date, across nine fixed mass vaccination sites and ten mobile vaccination clinics.

True to its mission to increase healthcare accessibility for everyone, Carbon Health has also worked with the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the non-profit CORE to power mobile clinics that deliver vaccines to vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations such as those who are unsheltered or cannot leave their homes.

Carbon Health has partnered with the County of San Mateo in Silicon Valley to administer vaccines to area residents. The company has supported the San Mateo County Events Center mass vaccination site as well as the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) location, among others, since February 2021.

“We are simultaneously proud of and humbled by the response from our team and partners in the City of Los Angeles and the County of San Mateo to mobilize COVID-19 vaccinations for people who have been devastated by this pandemic. Through this response–and the tremendous efforts throughout the past year–we have been able to truly live out our company’s mission of making healthcare accessible to everyone,” said Eren Bali, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Health. “We are honored to help vaccinate the people of Los Angeles and San Mateo and continue to drive towards an end to the tragedy brought on by COVID-19.”

As part of the Carbon Health Vaccinate platform, on March 11, 2021, Carbon Health launched Health Pass, the first HIPAA-compliant digital certification of COVID-19 vaccination status that is accessible to all patients who have been vaccinated at a Carbon Health–powered site, or who have received a prior vaccination from the Carbon Health network of private and municipal partners. Patients can currently access their Health Pass on Carbon Health’s patient desktop web application and mobile apps for iOS and Android, with Apple Wallet and Google Pay integrations coming soon.

In addition to pioneering a state-of-the-art vaccination rollout system, through its work with the City of Los Angeles and the County of San Mateo, Carbon Health has garnered valuable insights and is eager to partner with other counties and states looking to increase efficiency and better serve their residents. Carbon Health is also continuing to develop its Health Pass program, adding new features and partnerships. Local government officials can learn more about the vaccination platform and working with Carbon Health by contacting [email protected].

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to bring world-class healthcare to everyone. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health provides its patients with omnichannel care: seamless care from the same trusted providers at a wide variety of access points, including clinics, pop-up sites, video, the Carbon Health app, and on-site at their employers. Carbon Health also provides value-based care to enterprise partners across a broad range of industries, including academia, sports, entertainment, biotechnology, and travel.

Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and provides both in-person and virtual care, which can be accessed by nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is backed by Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.

