Capstone Builds the Industry’s Most Efficient Integration Process

Integration Strategy Makes Acquisitions Accretive from Day One, Delivering Value to Customers and Shareholders

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today published a new article on how it has built the industry’s most seamless integration process.

Key Highlights:

Integration as a Value Driver: Capstone’s integration process makes acquisitions accretive from day one, delivering immediate value for customers and shareholders.

Repeatable Model: A proven playbook applied across deals aligns systems, teams, and customers quickly.

Proof in Action: The Northeast Masonry acquisition shows how Capstone’s integration process delivers results even in challenging markets.

Consolidation Advantage: Active acquisitions give Capstone structural advantages and market share gains smaller operators can’t match.

Capstone’s success in M&A is as much about integration as acquisition. Its process captures synergies quickly, improves operational efficiency, and delivers value for customers and shareholders.

The 2019 Northeast Masonry acquisition is a clear example. Within weeks, Capstone and Northeast’s leaders had introduced route trucks, modernized yard management, and integrated ERP systems. Even as the pandemic hit, the combined business opened new hardscape channels and reached record customers.

“With Kevin, Rob, and the rest of the Instone team, we were able to split responsibilities in a really productive way,” said Jim Palatine, then General Manager of Northeast Masonry. “Capstone trusted the people they acquired, which let us focus on the real work: integrating systems and serving customers.”

The Northeast Masonry integration has since become a model for Capstone’s M&A strategy. The goal now is to bring new companies onto the platform with the same speed and seamlessness – or faster.

“With Northeast, we moved quickly, but our goal now is to get on the same systems even faster,” shared Kevin Grotke, President and CEO of Instone. With the acquisition of Carolina Stone, and a strong pipeline ahead, Capstone has ample opportunity to execute its integration playbook and further strengthen its platform.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses

focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 31 U.S. states, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company’s strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and performance, including guidance regarding revenue and EBITDA targets, M&A strategy, use of capital, and operating outlook. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a range of factors, including but not limited to acquisition timing, macroeconomic conditions, and execution risks. Please review the Company’s filings with the SEC for a full discussion of risk factors. Capstone undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

