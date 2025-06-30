Capstone Answers Key Investor Questions with New FAQ

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today announced the publication of an Investor FAQ. The resource offers current and prospective shareholders clear, up-to-date information on the company and its active acquisition program.

Available on Capstone’s website, the FAQ addresses key investor questions – including:

Details on the company’s growth strategy

Capital structure

Current M&A pipeline

Information about the stock, such as public float, trading availability, and insider ownership

“We’ve seen increasing interest from investors who want to understand what sets Capstone apart,” said Matt Lipman, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Holding Corp. “This FAQ is an important step toward making that story easier to access. We want to be transparent about how we operate, how we grow, and how we think about long-term value creation.”

The company plans to update the FAQ periodically as new developments arise.

To view the full Investor FAQ, please visit this link.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 31 U.S. states, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company’s strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Investor Contact:

investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com

www.capstoneholdingcorp.com

