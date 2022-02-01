Capcom’s Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Announced for September 19 Release! Zombie Paradise Returns with All-new Graphics!

– A classic from Capcom’s library of past hits is reborn 18 years later in high-quality as this celebrated title from the past is made anew –

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Capcom–Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that the digital version of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be released on September 19, 2024, ahead of the physical version.









Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is a revival of Dead Rising, a title that garnered fans across the globe due to its fresh concept and gameplay experience, developed on Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE. By bringing the game to a new generation of consoles, Capcom has enhanced the overall gameplay experience, such as with vastly improved graphics made possible with high-quality modeling, better play controls, and the addition of 3D audio. Further, by including 14 languages for text and 9 languages for voice, Capcom has put together a game that goes beyond a typical remaster and is truly worthy of being called “Deluxe.”

In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently. The company is working to further enhance corporate value by continuing to leverage its rich library of content, such as by reviving past IPs as Deluxe Remasters to make highly-efficient and high-quality titles.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Dead Rising series:

Dead Rising is an action and adventure series that challenges players to find the truth behind zombie outbreaks while battling hordes of the undead in new and exciting ways. Since the release of the first title in August 2006, the games have attracted fans across the globe with their darkly humorous settings and exhilarating action. As of March 31, 2024, cumulative sales of the series exceeded 16 million units.

