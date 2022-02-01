Capcom Makes Minimum Studios Co., Ltd. a Subsidiary Through Share Acquisition

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Capcom–Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that it has acquired two-thirds of the total issued shares of Minimum Studios Co., Ltd. (Minimum Studios), a 3DCG production company, making it a subsidiary company.


1. Purpose of Share Acquisition

Based in Taiwan, Minimum Studios’ strength lies in animation production for consumer home video game development, and the studio has carried out work on major Capcom titles in the past. Capcom decided to make the studio its subsidiary company to sustainably bolster its developmental and technological capabilities, aiming to achieve its long-term management goal of 100 million units in annual sales.

Going forward, Capcom will continue to explore the acquisition of necessary technological capabilities in order to enhance its game development organization.

2. Overview of Minimum Studios Co., Ltd.

1. Head Office

4F, No. 133, Sec. 4, Minsheng E. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

2. Representative

Hung Yen, William, Chang

3. Paid-in Capital

888,888 New Taiwan dollars

4. Date Established

August 2018

5. Main Businesses

Production of animation related to game development, etc.

3. Outlook

The impact on consolidated business results for the current fiscal year will be negligible.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

Contacts

Capcom Public Relations & Investor Relations Section

Daniel Levine

+81-6-6920-3623

daniel-levine@capcom.com

Yoshiko Ikeda

+81-6-6920-3623

yoshiko-ikeda@capcom.com

