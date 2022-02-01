Capcom Makes Minimum Studios Co., Ltd. a Subsidiary Through Share Acquisition

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Capcom–Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that it has acquired two-thirds of the total issued shares of Minimum Studios Co., Ltd. (Minimum Studios), a 3DCG production company, making it a subsidiary company.





1. Purpose of Share Acquisition

Based in Taiwan, Minimum Studios’ strength lies in animation production for consumer home video game development, and the studio has carried out work on major Capcom titles in the past. Capcom decided to make the studio its subsidiary company to sustainably bolster its developmental and technological capabilities, aiming to achieve its long-term management goal of 100 million units in annual sales.

Going forward, Capcom will continue to explore the acquisition of necessary technological capabilities in order to enhance its game development organization.

2. Overview of Minimum Studios Co., Ltd.

1. Head Office 4F, No. 133, Sec. 4, Minsheng E. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 2. Representative Hung Yen, William, Chang 3. Paid-in Capital 888,888 New Taiwan dollars 4. Date Established August 2018 5. Main Businesses Production of animation related to game development, etc.

3. Outlook

The impact on consolidated business results for the current fiscal year will be negligible.

