Capable of Carrying a Fire Extinguisher and Working at Substations! DEEP Robotics Humanoid Robot Truly Gets to Work

The humanoid robot track is getting increasingly hot, but a real-world question remains: where can it actually be deployed? What problems can it help solve for people? The gap between conceptual demonstrations and real-world operations is not just about specifications – it is about real-world applicability. Recently, DEEP Robotics’ DR02 humanoid robot has undergone a comprehensive upgrade. It can now not only perform parkour-style maneuvers outdoors while carrying a fire extinguisher but also perform delicate operations at substations, truly bringing humanoid robots into factories to work.

DEEP Robotics’ DR02 is the world’s first industry-grade all-weather humanoid robot. With IP66-rated whole-machine waterproof and dustproof capability, the DR02 operates stably in environments ranging from -20°C snow and ice to 55°C blazing heat, fearlessly coping with complex conditions such as outdoor rain, humidity, and dust. DEEP Robotics’ DR02 can seamlessly transition between dry factories and outdoor rainy days, low-temperature cold storage, and high-temperature workshops, truly achieving “all-weather, all-time, all-scenario” continuous operation. Integrating motion performance, robust intelligent perception, high-computing-power units, and modular design, the DR02 was born to break through environmental limitations and provide reliable, efficient intelligent solutions for various industry scenarios such as security patrols and factory operations, redefining the application boundaries of industry-grade humanoid robots. The recent comprehensive upgrade has opened up a new situation for large-scale deployment of humanoid robots in a broader range of industrial scenarios.

After the comprehensive upgrade, the DR02 has demonstrated even more impressive capabilities in both motion performance and fine manipulation. In terms of outdoor motion performance, the DEEP Robotics DR02 humanoid robot can run quickly on slopes while carrying two fire extinguishers, simulating the state of outdoor emergency rescue or firefighting response. On undulating terrain, relying on its dynamic motion control algorithm, it autonomously plans each footstep. Going downhill and stepping over obstacles, its movements are smooth and steady. Facing obstacles nearly half its height, it flexibly adjusts its center of gravity and stride length, nimbly stepping over them like a human. On soft, uneven slopes, it uses real-time adjustments from its joints and waist to counteract disturbances caused by terrain undulations, maintaining steady progress throughout. These demonstrations indicate that it has already acquired the capability to maneuverably traverse and perform anti-disturbance operations in complex outdoor environments, making it highly suitable for scenarios requiring high-intensity outdoor physical activity such as outdoor inspections, emergency firefighting, and security patrols.

Beyond the significant upgrade in motion performance, the most exciting aspect of this release is that the DEEP Robotics DR02 humanoid robot has already begun substation operation testing. Substations have dense equipment layouts and narrow passages, demanding high traversal capabilities from robots. With its flexible gait, the DR02 moves effortlessly through narrow passages and over obstacles. Its single arm has 7 degrees of freedom, with a 6-degree-of-freedom dexterous hand at the end. Coupled with the robot’s onboard vision processing model and precision force-controlled manipulation technology, it can quickly identify and locate switch positions, perform power-off and power-on operations with precise force control, and accurately clamp current clamp tools onto grounding cables to stably read values.

The entire operation process of DEEP Robotics’ DR02 humanoid robot is smooth and standardized, closely replicating the manual workflow. Moreover, its height of 179 cm is close to that of an average adult male, meaning that existing power cabinets require no modification. DEEP Robotics’ DR02 can adapt to standardized power operation and maintenance scenarios such as routine substation inspections, electrical equipment operation, and line safety checks. It is capable of undertaking basic power industry operations that are highly repetitive, carry high risks, and involve high physical labor intensity.

From running on slopes and crossing obstacles to on-site operational testing, this upgrade of the DR02 has moved beyond singular performance benchmarking, completing the full capability closed loop of “arrival – operation – deployment value realization.” The industrialization of humanoid robots has long moved past the stage of laboratory showmanship and singular breakthroughs. Systematic, end-to-end chain deployment is the key to breaking through. The comprehensive upgrade of DEEP Robotics’ DR02 fills the gap in humanoid robot operations in complex outdoor environments and charts a clear path for the large-scale commercial deployment of domestically humanoid robots.

Company: DEEP Robotics

Contact: Vivian Chen

Email: chenlingjia@deeprobotics.cn

Website: https://www.deeprobotics.cn/en

SOURCE: DEEP Robotics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire