Canon launches flagship EOS R1 and advanced EOS R5 Mark II mirrorless cameras setting new standards for performance and creativity

DUBAI, UAE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Canon Europe announces the launch of its highly anticipated flag bearers for the EOS R System – the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II, designed to take professional photography and videography to new levels. With unparalleled high performance, both products offer the most streamlined workflow processes and intuitive user experience ever, with assistive technologies powered by a new Accelerated Capture imaging platform and Deep Learning.

The EOS R1 boasts advanced features that enable news and sports professionals to capture the headline shot every time, whilst the EOS R5 Mark II is built for a wide range of hybrid professionals to tackle any creative project.

EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II – the most anticipated editions of the EOS R mirrorless range

The release of the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II full frame mirrorless cameras marks a monumental moment in Canon’s history – the EOS R1 being the first camera in the EOS R range within the EOS-1 series – known for its legacy of high performance and reliability. The EOS R5 Mark II succeeds the highly acclaimed EOS R5 which combined high resolution, speed and 8K movie performance.

For the first time, both cameras are introduced with the new ‘Accelerated Capture’ imaging platform comprised of a new processor – the DIGIC Accelerator – along with the well-known high-performance DIGIC X image processor and newly developed high-speed image sensors featured on both new camera models.

The DIGIC Accelerator is newly added to support the processing of large volumes of data, alongside Deep Learning technologies. This combination unlocks higher performance and new features in several areas including auto focus, continuous shooting and image quality.

Thanks to this new imaging platform, the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II both feature the latest version of Dual Pixel CMOS – Dual Pixel Intelligent AF. This includes multiple enhancements including the ability to more accurately track subjects, by identifying the face and upper bodies of players and avoiding obstacles or other players. This is further enhanced by the ability for users to register specific faces and track and prioritise them consistently over other players.

The newly added ‘Action Priority’ mode automatically identifies common action poses in basketball, soccer and volleyball, identifying and tracking the main subject in fast and dynamic situations and capturing the headline-grabbing moment of action.

Eye-control AF is offered for the first time in the EOS R5 Mark II and is improved to twice the level of the EOS R3 in both models including a higher pixel count sensor, enhanced LEDs, a larger eye detection area, and an updated detection algorithm allowing a unique and instinctive way to select a subject to track in a complex scene.

The EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II offer new high-speed image sensors, resulting in faster shooting speeds and faster sensor readout with a 40% reduction of rolling shutter in the EOS R1 compared to the EOS R3 – putting it on the same level as the mechanical shutter in the EOS-1D X Mark III. With a similar 60% reduction in the EOS R5 Mark II both models are highly capable in capturing action without any reduction in image quality or dynamic range. The cameras newly feature a pre-continuous shooting function offering up to 20 frames (for EOS R1) and 15 frames (for EOS R5 Mark II) to be captured in HEIF/JPEG or RAW format at any frame rate before the shutter is pressed, allowing the key moment to be captured even if it was missed. Both feature large, high brightness and resolution blackout-free viewfinders with the EOS R1 featuring the highest resolution at 9.44M dots and the EOS R5 Mark II offering twice the brightness of the EOS R5.

Thanks to the new imaging platform, the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II benefit from enhanced image quality with Deep Learning in-camera image upscaling and noise reduction, providing an additional four times resolution or reduced noise in-camera when using JPEG or HEIF formats. Users can also crop and upscale in-camera making it that much easier to send out photos without editing via separate applications.

Both cameras feature up to 8.5 stops of image stabilisation[i] with effective shooting capabilities particularly in low light or in other difficult conditions.

For videographers, the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II offer video in 12 bit RAW recording internally to the memory card as well as using Cinema EOS Movie Recording formats alongside Canon Log 2 and 3 with proxy video recording that is now fully supported between two cards, and four channel audio. This takes professional video production to new heights, delivering outstanding quality and creative flexibility no matter the scenario. The cameras are also able to record high resolution stills and Full HD video simultaneously, with the option to record externally via the HDMI type A ports in both cameras.

To support the workflow of professionals, several features ensure fast and stable connectivity and failsafe options, with multiple routes to image/video destinations for filing news with support for the C2PA content authenticity format[ii] or reviewing the first rushes of a film. Industry standard file naming, separate photo/video folders, and advanced tagging in News ML-G2 standard are also supported. Both cameras support Wi-Fi6E/11ax 6GHz in-body, making them the first EOS series cameras to offer new levels of transfer speed, with the EOS R1 additionally supporting 2.5Gbps Ethernet connectivity and dual-threaded FTP in the body and the EOS R5 Mark II providing 2.5Gbps Ethernet via an optional grip.

Introducing the EOS R1 – Canon’s new flagship camera

With 35 years since the introduction of the original EOS-1, the EOS R1 takes on a legacy of cameras that represent the ideal option for professionals worldwide, thanks to its groundbreaking autofocus, speed, reliability and durability.

Engineered for elite sports photographers the EOS R1 is designed to ensure the moment is never missed in the fast-paced world of sports and news photography. Auto focus alongside speed is the key to obtaining previously unobtainable results. The EOS R1 is uniquely equipped with a groundbreaking, new Cross Type AF system, meaning it excels in challenging conditions such as when shooting through a tennis net, picking out smaller subjects and locking on to vertical detail in situations where horizonal detail is missing from the subject under the AF area. This latest technology is a first for Canon and requires a completely new Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor arrangement in which individual Gb pupil divisions of pixels are rotated by 90 degrees to offer auto focus tracking sensitivity along the vertical and horizontal axis of the sensor, offering users fast and accurate results and the ability to capture an image that could have previously been missed.

The camera offers an astounding 40fps silent electronic shutter with AF tracking and 20 frames of pre-continuous shooting, meaning that users can follow a scene without sacrificing image quality. Its 24.2 megapixel resolution delivers exceptional high-speed performance, while also achieving up to 96 megapixels in-camera with Deep Learning and image upscaling and noise reduction. Enhanced flash sync speeds up to 1/400th of a second and improved white balance and image exposure evaluation means more consistency and versatility for a variety of genres.

The EOS R1 also champions hybrid multimedia functionality with 6K resolution at 60fps or 4K at 120fps, along with Full HD at 240fps.

Designed to withstand the toughest conditions, the EOS R1 features a newly designed weather-resistant body with renewed outer texture and integrated vertical grip. A high-resolution EVF with an anti-fog design and a wide viewfinder eyepiece make it a comfortable camera for shooting sports over long durations. Newly added is the two-stage AF-ON button which allows the instant activation of two programmable functions within one button allowing photographers to quickly respond to changing action in front of them.

Presenting the EOS R5 Mark II, the pinnacle of all-round versatility and hybrid creativity

Building on the legacy of the EOS R5 and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for emerging genres, the EOS R5 Mark II is aimed at creative storytellers and hybrid users ready to elevate their craft, making it the ultimate tool for a wide range of applications, from wildlife to wedding, event coverage, filmmaking and news reporting.

Designed to capture fast-moving subjects without compromising on high-quality detail, the EOS R5 Mark II features a revolutionary new back-illuminated, stacked sensor design with a stunning 45 megapixel resolution. Auto focus tracking and an electronic shutter capable of 30fps with low rolling shutter allows users to truly excel in fast-paced action situations. The pre-continuous shooting mode captures 15 frames before the shutter is even pressed, while advanced image upscaling can achieve up to 180 megapixels with exceptional noise reduction, preserving the finest details.

Seamless hybrid multi-media functionality is at the heart of the EOS R5 Mark II as well as a greater synergy with Canon Cinema EOS line with shared features and formats. Improved from the EOS R5, the EOS R5 Mark II offers 8K 60p resolution from the full width of the sensor and 12-bit RAW recording internally, along with 4K video at up to 120p with sound. The newly introduced Cooling Fan Grip is designed specifically to extend shooting periods for event coverage, interviews and high-quality live streaming.

The possibility to record video proxies, industry-standard file naming, and structured folders enhances post-production workflows. Shooting Virtual Reality is also made simpler with enhanced preview and playback navigation.

A new higher performance LP-E6P battery and heat-dissipating and durable magnesium alloy body ensures the EOS R5 Mark II is ready for any challenge, even in unpredictable weather environments.

The EOS R5 Mark II maintains a compact and lightweight design, but with key enhancements such as a fog-resistant, two times brighter viewfinder and larger opening making it an indispensable tool for hybrid creatives seeking top-grade performance and versatility all in one package.

Ushering in a new generation of EOS R System products

The EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II together represent a complete professional pairing with the ultimate in reliability and speed matched with versatility and practicality. These new bodies join a roster of recently announced EOS R System cameras and RF lenses, cementing Canon’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology for creative storytellers across all genres of photography and videography.

For more information about the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II, please visit:

https://en.canon-me.com/cameras/eos-r1/

https://en.canon-me.com/cameras/eos-r5-mark-ii/

Key specifications

EOS R1 EOS R5 Mark II 24.2 MP full frame back-illuminated stacked sensor Pre-continuous shooting up to 20 frames 40fps continuous shooting rate Customizable continuous shooting speed Blackout-free EVF 9.44M dots 45 MP full frame back-illuminated stacked sensor Pre-continuous shooting up to 15 frames 30fps continuous shooting rate Customizable continuous shooting speed Blackout-free EVF 5.76M dots New processor DIGIC Accelerator & Accelerated Capture In-camera upscaling and Neural Network Noise Reduction New processor DIGIC Accelerator & Accelerated Capture In-camera upscaling and Neural Network Noise Reduction Integrated vertical grip Compact & lightweight Optional grips available Dual Pixel Intelligent AF Registered people priority Action Priority Enhanced eye-control AF performance Focus down to -7.5EV Cross AF 2-Stage AF-ON button Dual Pixel Intelligent AF Registered people priority Action Priority Enhanced eye-control AF performance Focus down to -6.5EV Up to 8.5 stops of Image Stabilisation Up to 8.5 stops of Image Stabilisation 6K 60p RAW with 4K video at up to 120p and 60p oversampled from 6K 8K 60p RAW with 4K video at up to 120p and 60p oversampled from 8K Extra compatibility with EOS VR System Custom Picture support XF-HEVC S/XF-AVC S Canon Log 2/Log 3 LPCM/24bit/4CH audio Dual shooting (still & movie) Proxy movie support Custom Picture support XF-HEVC S/XF-AVC S Canon Log 2/Log 3 LPCM/24bit/4CH audio Dual shooting (still & movie) Proxy movie support Waveform monitor Wi-Fi 6E 2.5Gbps Ethernet in-camera Dual threaded FTP transfer Wi-Fi 6E Dual threaded FTP transfer

[i] Based on the CIPA 2024 standard. In yaw, pitch, and roll image stabilisation performance when using RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z (f=105mm).

[ii] A camera firmware will be released in 2025 for the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II that will add support for the C2PA format.

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers’ creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

Photo – https://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/EOS_R1.jpg

Photo – https://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/EOS_R5_Mark_II.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267778/4814216/Canon_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-launches-flagship-eos-r1-and-advanced-eos-r5-mark-ii-mirrorless-cameras-setting-new-standards-for-performance-and-creativity-302202914.html

SOURCE Canon Middle East