Cameron Moore, Founder of MAX Interactive, Parent Company of MAXCases, Steps Down as President

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlGiazzon–MAXCases, a leading manufacturer of protective cases and accessories for iPads, Chromebooks, laptops, and tablets, announced the resignation of Cameron Moore as president of the company. As a serial entrepreneur Mr. Moore, who founded the company in 2011, is leaving to dedicate his time in pursuit of other business opportunities.

The role of president will be taken over by Al Giazzon, the current CEO of the company, who has managed the day-to-day operations since joining in late 2018.

“On behalf of everyone at MAXCases, I want to thank Cameron for the many years of contributions to the company. Cameron’s early focus on protecting the first digital learning devices in schools has flourished to more than 100 active product solutions for leading brands including Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer and many others,” said Giazzon.

About MAXCases

MAXCases designs and manufacturers protective cases and accessories for iPads, Chromebooks, laptops and tablets, with a focus on the K12 education and b2b markets where digital device protection is critical. With North American manufacturing and a U.S.-based customer service and sales team, MAXCases continues to deliver products with superior performance and functionality through extensive testing and direct customer feedback. For more information, visit www.maxcases.com.

