Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share for the third quarter of 2026. This dividend is payable on November 5, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 26, 2026.

“The Bank’s continued strong financial performance and disciplined capital management have enabled us to increase our regular cash dividend once again, resulting in a 9.0% increase in year-to-date dividends in 2026 versus the same period last year,” stated M. Dean Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We remain focused on creating long-term stockholder value through disciplined capital management, as demonstrated by our long-standing history of sustainable cash dividend growth and strategic stock repurchases.”

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About Calvin B. Taylor Bank

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank operates twelve full-service banking offices and two loan production offices across the Delmarva Peninsula, serving communities in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware through both physical and digital banking channels.

Contact

Philip E. O’Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

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