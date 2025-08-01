Call for Entries for Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2026 Opens Worldwide from Friday, August 1

Japan’s First! Digital Wallets Automatically Issued to All Entrants Participating in Web 3.0 Services, Including NFT Voting and Content Trading. Global Call for Entries via the Film Festival Platform “LIFE LOG BOX”

The Best Short Films in the Live Action, Non-Fiction, and Animation Categories Will Be Considered for the U.S. Academy Awards®. We Also Actively Welcome Submissions in Specialized Genres Including “Food,” “Art,” “Vertical Format,” “Horror,” and “Comedy”.

TOKYO, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the largest international short film festivals in Asia and an Academy Awards® accredited festival, begins accepting submissions for its 2026 edition starting Friday, August 1. In 2025, film submissions are accepted through “LIFE LOG BOX (LLB),” a rights management platform operated by Visual Voice that specializes in content and data asset management for short films. Every submitting creator automatically receives a digital wallet, enabling them to participate in upcoming Web3 services on the platform, including NFT-based voting and content trading. This initiative aims to develop into a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) community, enabling the film festival, creators, and audiences to interact directly, while utilizing blockchain technology to ensure transparent and automated management of rules, budgeting, and voting processes. SSFF & ASIA offers a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind initiative in Japan that opens up limitless possibilities for creators, starting with the simple act of submitting a film. https://app.lifelogbox.com/festival/shortshorts/

Made Possible by an Academy Awards® Accredited Festival —

A Chance for Creators to Rise to Stardom in the World of Film and Video

For SSFF & ASIA 2026, submissions are accepted from both Japan and overseas across a wide range of categories, including Live Action, Non-Fiction, and Animation—each with the award-winning films eligible for recommendation to the following year’s Academy Awards® Short Film categories. Additional categories include the Cinematic Tokyo competition, focusing on works themed around Tokyo; and BRANDED SHORTS, which highlights branded films created by companies and local governments.

In each category, we are also actively seeking submissions based on themes and genres such as “Food,” “Art,” “Vertical Format,” “Horror,” and “Comedy” in preparation for special features at the 2026 festival. The BOOK SHORTS Award accepts not only short stories but also comics and screenplays as eligible entries.

Short videos released on social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok are also eligible for nomination.

In past festivals, we have created various award opportunities beyond the main categories, including DIVERSITY, Environment and SOUND.

