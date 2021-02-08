California Pizza Kitchen Spreads the Love on Valentine’s Day by Bringing Back Its Popular Heart-shaped Pizza, Sweet Deal for Two Promotion and Sweepstakes, and More

From February 10-14, CPK will offer guests a panoply of sweet surprises and Valentine’s Day deals and promotions, as well as a donation to the Children’s Heart Association

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To celebrate Valentine’s Day and spread some love to its guests, California Pizza Kitchen is bringing back its beloved heart-shaped pizzas and “Sweet Deal for Two” promotion as well as an exclusive sweepstakes that guests are sure to love.





From February 10-14, CPK’s Valentine’s Day specials include the return of its popular heart-shaped pizzas, the “Sweet Deal for Two,” a $35 prix fixe menu from which guests can choose one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert, and three new “Sweet Deal Packages” for takeout orders. In addition, for every glass or bottle of Colby Red Blend wine sold, a donation will be made to the Children’s Heart Association in CPK’s name.

This year, all existing and new CPK Rewards members who sign up now through 2/14 will be automatically entered to win a romantic “Stay-At-Home Wine Basket for Two,” just in time for Valentine’s Day. Five winners will be selected and announced on February 15. The “Stay-At-Home Wine Basket for Two” will include:

3 Bottles of wine (Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz, Zinfandel)

A wine key

$150 CPK gift card

$25 Netflix gift card

jcoco Chocolates

Thank you letter from Colby and Daryl of Colby Red

CPK will also be offering additional promotions and discounts for Valentine’s Day, including:

“Pizza Valentine” eGift Card, available for purchase online from January 26 – February 14

available for purchase online from January 26 – February 14 Special discounts on wine for the prix fixe menu and to-go

for the prix fixe menu and to-go A special Valentine’s Day BOGO – as an extra thank you to guests who enjoy the in-restaurant prix fixe menu or any of the to-go “Sweet Deal Packages”

“Valentine’s Day has been one of CPK’s favorite holiday traditions. Especially this year, we want to share extra love and joy with our guests, whether they’re choosing to dine with us safely in our restaurants or at home,” says Ashley Ceraolo, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Despite the unusual time, we want to encourage everyone to celebrate loved ones – whether that’s a spouse or partner, children, parents, roommates or friends.”

CPK’s “Sweet Deal for Two”

Available from February 10-14, for indoor or patio dine-in guests, CPK’s “Sweet Deal for Two” prix fixe menu includes the choice of an appetizer, two entrées, and a dessert for just $35:

Choice of one appetizer:

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Mexican Street Corn

White Corn Guacamole + Chips

Choice of two entrées:

Salads (full-sized) Thai Crunch The Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad Santa Fe Power Bowl

Pizzas (also available heart-shaped!) The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza Hawaiian Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato

Pastas Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken Chicken Tequila Fettuccine Bolognese Spaghetti



Choice of one dessert:

Red Velvet Cake

Key Lime Pie

Butter Cake

For an additional $12, guests can also enjoy two 6 oz. glasses of wine; options include:

Francis Ford Coppola Pinot Grigio

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet

Colby Red Blend

CPK’s NEW “Sweet Deal Packages”

Available from February 10-14, for online and takeout orders only, CPK’s “Sweet Deal Packages” offer three different prix fixe menus which also include the choice of an appetizer, two entrées, and a dessert for just $35! Every package includes 1 heart-shaped pizza.

PACKAGE 1 – Classic Lovers



Appetizer: Spinach Artichoke Dip



Entree 1: The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza



Entree 2: Garlic Cream Fettuccine w/ Chicken



Dessert: Butter Cake

PACKAGE 2 – Adventure Lovers



Appetizer: Mexican Street Corn



Entree 1: Chicken Tequila Fettuccine



Entree 2: Sicilian Pizza



Dessert: Red Velvet Cake

PACKAGE 3 – Veggie Lovers



Appetizer: White Corn Guacamole



Entree 1: Tomato Basil Spaghetti



Entree 2: Margherita Pizza



Dessert: Key Lime Pie

Founded in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 1985, CPK is celebrating 35 years of colliding unexpected flavors and high-quality ingredients to create uniquely craveable dishes, like the Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, a #1 global seller, and CPK’s industry-first, vegetable-powered Cauliflower Pizza Crust. From artisan, California-style pizzas, to creative salads, better-for-you options like Power Bowls and Cedar Plank Salmon, and handcrafted beverages made with fresh, globally inspired ingredients, CPK is known for culinary innovations that lead the trends, served in a relaxed yet vibrant setting anchored by CPK’s hearth pizza oven and open kitchen, where guests can watch their meals prepared from scratch.

CPK’s global footprint includes more than 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories, which includes 40 international franchise locations as well as 16 domestic franchise locations in airports, casinos and stadiums throughout the United States.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

Contacts

Grace Gill Qayoumi



[email protected]

510-853-9034