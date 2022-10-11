California Pizza Kitchen is Boycotting Pizza During National Pizza Month

Company will reward guests who order anything BUT its signature pizzas this October to spark excitement around its vast menu and new “West Coast Burger” launch

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California style pizza, is tossing pizza to the side during National Pizza Month in favor of spotlighting its extensive array of non-pizza menu items. Any guest who skips ordering pizza and instead chooses to order a CPK salad, pasta, entrée, or the new “West Coast Burger” will be rewarded with a complimentary seven-inch pizza that can be redeemed on their next visit. CPK is giving guests a free pizza for NOT ordering pizza!





The month-long boycott is a lighthearted jab at the heavy attention pizza receives on CPK’s menu. More than 65% of CPK sales come from non-pizza menu items and the boycott is an opportunity to showcase the brand’s menu diversity. From inventive salads, pastas, and main plates to crave-worthy desserts and hand-crafted cocktails, CPK’s menu has something for every guest and occasion.

“We love our California inspired pizza, and it will always be our first priority,” said Scott Hargrove, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at CPK. “But we’re boycotting pizza this month because we know our non-pizza menu items don’t always get the same attention. We want guests to explore our menu and try something new. Whether it’s an original CPK salad like the Thai Crunch, an unexpected pasta pairing like our Kung Pao Spaghetti, or a fresh take on a traditional comfort food like our new ‘West Coast Burger,’ there is so much menu creativity to explore.”

Adding to the variety of non-pizza menu options, CPK is launching a burger for the first time in its 35+ year history. Following a highly successful test market run, the new “West Coast Burger” will roll out across all CPK company-owned locations on October 4th. The burger features an elevated beef blend of Wagyu, Chuck and Brisket, and is topped with melted cheese, Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, tomato, pickles, lettuce and house-made burger sauce on a brioche bun.

To receive a complimentary seven-inch pizza when not ordering pizza during National Pizza Month, guests must be registered as a CPK Rewards member.* To become a CPK Rewards member, download the CPK Rewards® app for iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards, order online, and enjoy exclusive pizza perks all year long.

* Offer valid for lunch or dinner during your next dine-in visit, one offer per check, per table with a minimum spend of $20. Offer will be automatically loaded to CPK Rewards member accounts when guest signs up and visits CPK without having a pizza purchase between 10/4 – 10/31/22. CPK Rewards member accounts require registration, which includes completing all steps in the welcome email with accurate information. Offer good for one (1) FREE 7” BBQ Chicken, Traditional Cheese, or Pepperoni pizza. No modifications. Substitutions result in additional charges. Only valid at participating locations in the continental United States. Not available in stadiums, casinos, airports, Mobile Kitchen, or any location outside of the continental United States. Offer may not be combined with any other offers. Visit cpk.com/legal/privacy-policy for more information. Free Pizza Reward must be used by 11/10/22.

