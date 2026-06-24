California Leaders Announces BMO as Its 2026 Exclusive Financial Services Partner

Strategic Partnership Will Elevate Leadership Stories, Community Impact and Economic Development Conversations Across California

California Leaders announced today that BMO has been named the 2026 Exclusive Financial Services Partner of California Leaders, a multimedia platform that includes a magazine, podcast, and leadership experiences dedicated to spotlighting the people shaping California’s future, marking a strategic partnership between two organizations committed to supporting leadership, economic opportunity, and community impact throughout California.

The partnership will support California Leaders’ Summer and Fall 2026 magazine issues and corresponding launch events, while creating opportunities to highlight the businesses, organizations, and leaders helping shape California’s future.

“At California Leaders, we believe leadership is ultimately about service and creating lasting impact in our communities,” said Christopher Luna, Publisher & CEO of California Leaders. “BMO’s longstanding commitment to supporting businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities makes them a natural partner. We are honored to welcome BMO as our 2026 Exclusive Financial Services Partner and look forward to celebrating the people and organizations making a difference across California.”

As part of the partnership, BMO will serve as the presenting sponsor of California Leaders’ Summer and Fall magazine launch events and will collaborate with California Leaders to spotlight client success stories, community partnerships, and initiatives that contribute to economic growth and opportunity across the state.

“Opportunities to bring together leaders from across California’s diverse range of industries with unique perspectives, expertise and impact are both rare and incredibly powerful,” said Halé Behzadi, BMO U.S. Vice Chair, California. “We are proud to work alongside California Leaders to elevate the individuals and organizations shaping the state’s future, help build stronger communities, and spotlight the innovation, leadership and impact that drive the world’s fourth largest economy.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to leadership, relationship-building, and investing in the communities both organizations serve.

California Leaders’ Summer 2026 Issue Launch, presented by BMO, will take place on Monday, August 10, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The event will feature cover leaders Adam Burke, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, and Anna Marie Presutti, President & CEO of San Francisco Travel Association.

The Fall 2026 Issue Launch, presented by BMO, is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with venue details to be announced. The event will feature cover leaders Jeff Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Orange County Business Council, and Paul Simonds, Chief Operating Officer of Orange County Business Council.

About California Leaders

California Leaders is a statewide multimedia platform dedicated to celebrating the leaders shaping California’s future through business, public service, nonprofit leadership, education, innovation, and community impact. Through its quarterly magazine, podcast, live events, and leadership initiatives, California Leaders shares authentic stories that inspire collaboration, strengthen communities, and elevate leadership across the state.

For more information, visit https://www.californialeaders.com/.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

Press & Media Access

Members of the media are invited to attend the California Leaders Summer and Fall Launch Events.

To request media credentials or arrange interviews, please contact:

Media Contact

Trevor Loduem-Jackson

Content & Communications Coordinator

California Leaders, LLC

marketing@californialeaders.com

(310) 692-1147

SOURCE: California Leaders

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire