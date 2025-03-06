California Community College Partners with Dreamscape Learn to Pioneer Next-Generation Immersive Learning

Long Beach City College to transform student learning through cinematic story-telling experiences, to better engage students and improve student success

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Long Beach City College (LBCC) today announced a partnership with Dreamscape Learn to bring immersive learning experiences to campus, revolutionizing how students engage through cinematic storytelling. This collaboration marks a significant step in LBCC’s commitment to becoming a recognized leader in implementing innovative technology to better serve students and engage them in complex subjects.

“We are committed to harnessing technology to elevate student learning and success,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, president and superintendent of Long Beach City College. “This partnership allows us to reimagine how all of our students engage with challenging coursework, making learning more accessible, interactive, and impactful.”

The initiative will launch in Spring 2026 with the installation of two cutting-edge virtual reality facilities: a 31-user immersive classroom pod and a free-roam pod. These interactive spaces will transport students into virtual scientific missions, where they collaborate with peers to build critical thinking, analytical, and quantitative skills while mastering core subject matter.

“By embracing immersive technology, this institution is redefining what’s possible in education. When students step into these experiences, they’re not just learning—they’re discovering, solving, and engaging in ways that were never before possible,” said Josh Reibel, CEO of Dreamscape Learn. “This is the kind of bold innovative investment that will help shape the future of learning for all students.”

Since launching in 2022 in collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU), Dreamscape Learn’s immersive ‘Biology in the Alien Zoo’ course has been used in introductory biology classes reaching more than 28,000 ASU students. Research at ASU found that students performed better in courses that integrated this new approach to teaching and learning —with participants nearly 2 times more likely to achieve an A grade. This success has led ASU to fully transition its introductory biology labs to the Dreamscape Learn platform.

About Dreamscape Learn

Dreamscape Learn is a collaborative venture between Dreamscape Immersive and Arizona State University, merging the most advanced pedagogy with the entertainment industry’s best emotional storytelling. Dreamscape Learn redefines how we teach and learn in the 21st century, while aiming to eliminate student learning gaps. Learn more at DreamscapeLearn.com

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of over 25,000 students each semester and serves the cities of Long Beach, Lakewood, Signal Hill, and Avalon. LBCC promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information about Long Beach City College.

